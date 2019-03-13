Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2019) - Alberta Clean Technologies (VCC) Ltd. (ABCT) today announced the successful closing of its second round of venture capital financing, bringing the total raised to date to $4,000,400. The funds will be used to invest in Alberta based clean energy technology companies with proprietary technologies, products and processes under the Investing in a Diversified Alberta Act.

ABCT further announced that it has engaged Integral Wealth Securities Limited to conduct an offering in Alberta to leverage ABCT's position as a venture capital corporation under the Alberta Investment Tax Credit (AITC) Program, which provides a 30% tax credit to investors. ABCT will rely upon the accredited investor and offering memorandum exemptions from applicable prospectus requirements.

Integral Wealth Securities Limited is a national, independent investment dealer that provides private and public issuers with investment banking services, institutional investors and public issuers with capital markets services and affluent individuals with wealth management services. Founded in 2003, the firm has established capabilities in market making, energy banking, and private debt and equity.

About Alberta Clean Technologies (VCC) Ltd.

Alberta Clean Technologies (VCC) Ltd. (ABCT) was founded in June 2018 as a venture capital corporation (VCC) under the Investing in a Diversified Alberta Act. ABCT provides capital to Alberta small businesses doing research, development or commercialization of proprietary clean energy technologies, products or processes. ABCT is not a reporting issuer in any jurisdiction. See www.abct.ca for more information.

Shane Ferster, CFO, (403) 880-7237 or s.ferster@abct.ca,

This press release is for information purposes only. It is not, and under no circumstances should be construed as, a solicitation or invitation to purchase, or advertisement for ABCT Common Shares. No securities regulatory authority in Canada has assessed the merits of the ABCT Common Shares or reviewed this press release. Any representation to the contrary is an offence.

