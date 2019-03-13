

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was sentenced to an additional 43 months in prison on Wednesday on charges of conspiracy against the U.S. and conspiracy to obstruct justice.



The sentence handed down by Judge Amy Berman Jackson in Washington, D.C. comes after Manafort was sentenced to 47 months in prison last week in another case in Virginia.



Manafort was sentenced to a total of about seven and a half years in prison, as 30 months of his sentences will run concurrently.



In remarks before his sentencing, Manafort said he was sorry for what he has done and accepted responsibility for his actions.



'I can see that I have behaved in ways that did not always comport to my personal code of values,' Manafort said. 'I am upset with myself for these failures and understand that many of these mistakes are what has brought me here today.'



He added, 'Because of this new self-awareness, I can say to you with conviction that my behavior in the future will be very different.'



However, Jackson argued that Manafort saying 'I'm sorry I got caught' is not an inspiring plea for leniency.



Jackson also dismissed Manafort's defense team's arguments about the case not involving collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, calling it a 'non-sequitur.'



Shortly after the sentence was announced, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance charged Manafort with mortgage fraud, falsifying business records and conspiracy.



