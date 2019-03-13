Dr. Mikhail Berman: Testosterone Therapy Palm Beach Gardens FL Clinic Launches New Website

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2019 / Dr. Berman's Testosterone Therapy Palm Beach Gardens FL clinic has launched a new website. This was announced by Dr. Mikhail Berman, who is a licensed medical doctor and endocrine specialist who has been helping patients with hormone treatment for more than 30 years. This is a private, professional treatment center providing relief for the symptoms of low testosterone in men of any age, such as erectile dysfunction, low sex drive, fatigue, weight gain, and depression.

Dr. Mikhail Berman himself says, "We are happy to announce that we have just launched our new website so that people may be better informed about the services we provide. HRT for men is an effective approach that involves simple testosterone injections that will quickly restore your natural hormonal balance. From weight gain, insomnia and irritability to more serious conditions, such as osteoporosis, gynecomastia or hypogonadism, HRT therapy is shown to have a wide range of benefits."

Having low levels of testosterone is a common condition in men that is often undiagnosed. New studies have revealed that one out of four men over the age of 30 has less than optimal testosterone levels. Symptoms include difficulty sleeping, weight gain, low motivation, mood changes, and always feeling tired. Dr. Berman's treatment is simple and only requires the injection of small quantities of a bioidentical hormone. Patients have discovered that the treatment provided by Dr. Berman restored their vibrancy that has been declining with age. The treatment has been found to be safe and effective for anyone who is suffering from low testosterone levels.

The Low Testosterone Palm Beach Gardens FL clinic has received many positive reviews from satisfied patients. For instance, one patient said, "I have been on the program now for six months and it has made a world of difference to me. It has taken me back a few years. I am more energetic and I feel like getting out of bed every day. When I first came to see the doctor I was sluggish all the time and lacked a general sense of well-being. The doctor is comfortable to talk with and the program is easy to follow. I would encourage anyone my age to see Dr. Berman and get checked out. Why not feel as good as you can feel?"

Dr. Berman explains that the hormone testosterone is responsible for those characteristics that make someone distinctly male. It functions in men's bodies, in conjunction with other hormone, to calibrate moods, feed energy levels, and trigger a man's desire for sex and in helping in the ability to have sex. A decline in testosterone level can occur at any time, not just during mid-life or during old age. Imbalances in hormone levels in men can be caused by stress, poor nutrition, acute illness, and range of other conditions.

Meanwhile, dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) is a vital adrenal hormone that balances the impact of the stress hormone cortisol. It also plays an important role in the immune system as an anabolic hormone. DHEA is produced in the adrenal gland and its function is to support the body in producing other hormones, including estrogen and testosterone. People who have low levels of DHEA often have lowel levels of testosterone too. Dr. Berman believes in closely monitoring the level of DHEA in his patients to make sure that there is an optimal balance of hormones in the endocrine system.

Dr. Berman has been a licensed medical doctor and endocrine specialist for more than 30 years. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine. Throughout these years, he has focused on understanding the complete range of treatment alternatives for counteracting declining health or maintaining a healthy lifestyle. He has devoted himself to helping patients win the fight against illnesses, stress, and the negative effects of aging. For some patients, this means providing testosterone treatments to help them recover their optimism, energy, physical virility, and strength.

