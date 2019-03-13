Summit Partners, a leading alternative investment firm, today announced the promotion of five professionals globally across the firm's growth equity, credit and public equity teams. Peter Francis was promoted to Managing Director; Matt Curtis was promoted to Portfolio Manager; Gus Phelps was promoted to Principal; and Chris Bon and Jono Pagden were promoted to Senior Associate.

"We are proud to recognize the contributions of Pete, Matt, Gus, Chris and Jono with these well-deserved promotions," said Peter Chung, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Summit Partners. "These talented professionals have served our limited partners and our portfolio companies with distinction. We look forward to their further development as investors and leaders in the years to come."

Peter Francis was promoted to Managing Director. Peter joined Summit's Boston office as a Senior Associate in 2011, moved to the firm's Menlo Park office in 2012, promoted to Vice President in 2015 and has served as a Principal since 2017. Focusing primarily on the healthcare & life sciences sector, Peter's board and investment experience includes BluePearl Veterinary Services (acquired by Mars Petcare), Healthline Media, HealthSun (acquired by Anthem) and Solutionreach. Prior to Summit, Peter worked for Jefferies Company and UBS Investment Bank on the global healthcare team. He holds a BA in economics from Cornell University.

Matt Curtis was promoted to Portfolio Manager. Matt joined Summit's Boston office as a Portfolio Analyst for Summit Partners Public Equity in 2015 and was promoted to Associate Portfolio Manager in 2018. Matt focuses primarily on the technology, media and telecommunications sectors. Prior to joining Summit, Matt was a Senior Equity Analyst at Summit Public Equity's predecessor firm, Alydar Capital. He holds an AB from Harvard University and is a CFA Charterholder.

Gus Phelps was promoted to Principal. Gus joined Summit's Boston office in 2014 as a Vice President with Summit Partners Credit Advisors, and today leads the firm's credit origination activities and manages business development for financial sponsors and investment banks. Prior to Summit, Gus was a founding partner at Seacoast Partners, and worked for Wachovia Securities and Tucker Anthony. Gus holds a BA from Trinity College and an MBA from Cornell University.

Chris Bon was promoted to Senior Associate. Chris joined Summit's London office as an Associate in 2016, and he is a member of the firm's growth products services team. His investment experience includes Normec, OnRobot and Sipartech. Prior to Summit, Chris worked in M&A advisory at J.P. Morgan in London. He holds a BCom in economics with high honors from the University of Toronto and an MSc in finance with distinction from HEC Paris.

Jono Pagden was promoted to Senior Associate. Jono joined Summit's London office as an Associate in 2016, and he is a member of the firm's healthcare & life sciences team. Jono's investment experience includes Advance Medical (acquired by Teladoc) and zahneins. Prior to Summit, Jono worked on the Retail/Healthcare and U.K. M&A teams at Goldman Sachs. He holds a Bachelor of Business Science, with honors, in accounting and finance from the University of Cape Town.

