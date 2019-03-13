

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump and FAA have finally issued an order on Wednesday grounding all Boeing 737 Max jets in the United States.



'We're gonna be issuing an emergency order of prohibition to ground all flights of the 737 max 8 and the 737 max 9 and planes associated with that line,' Trump told reporters in Washington, CNBC reports.



The Federal Aviation Administration, in a statement issued, said 'the agency made this decision as a result of the data gathering process and new evidence collected at the site and analyzed today. This evidence, together with newly refined satellite data available to FAA this morning, led to this decision.'



'The grounding will remain in effect pending further investigation, including examination of information from the aircraft's flight data recorders and cockpit voice recorders.'



FAA also said it has send a team to Ethiopia to assist to the investigation of the Flight 302 accident.



The EU had earlier announced that it was grounding the planes after the Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday, which killed 157 people. The same plane, operated by Indonesia's Lion Air, crashed in October 2018, killing all 189 people.



Despite the European Union and several other countries temporarily banning the Boeing 737 Max jets soon after the accident, the U.S. President and FCC officials delayed the grounding of the planes because they found 'no basis' for barring flights.



However, Trump said he spoke with Boeing's CEO, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and the acting head of the FAA, Daniel Elwell.



'They are all in agreement with the action. Any plane currently in the air will go to its destination and thereafter be grounded until further notice,' he said. Boeing is an incredible company. They are working very, very hard right now,' he added.



