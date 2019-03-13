Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2019) - Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET), the leader in Software Defined Video Network ("SDVN") technology, today reported its results for the third quarter ended January 31, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

Record quarterly revenue of $120.9 million, up 21% from the prior year

US/Canada revenue up 17% to $81.5 million from the prior year

International revenue up 32% to $39.5 million from the prior year

Net earnings of $21.9 million for the quarter, up 50% from the prior year

Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up 47% from the prior year

Acquisition of Quintech Electronics and Communications Inc., a world class provider of RF solutions and products

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Earnings Data

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and share data)













Q3 '19

Q3 '19
Q3 '18 Revenue









$ 120,942

$ 99,574 Gross margin









67,697

55,979 Earnings from operations









28,168

17,035 Net earnings









21,935

14,656 Fully-diluted earnings per share









$ 0.28

$ 0.19 Fully-diluted shares









76,528,720

76,502,893

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands of dollars)











Q3 '19

Q3 '19
YE '18 Cash and marketable securities







$ 104,166

$ 94,184 Working capital







278,600

264,514 Total assets







453,702

421,115 Shareholders' equity







347,138

329,227

Revenue

For the quarter ended January 31, 2019, revenues were $120.9 million, compared to revenues of $99.6 million for the quarter ended January 31, 2018. For the quarter, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $81.5 million an increase of 17% compared to $69.7 million in the same quarter last year. The International region had revenues of $39.5 million and increase of 32%, compared to $29.8 million in the same quarter last year.

Gross Margin

For the quarter ended January 31, 2019, gross margin was $67.7 million as compared to $56.0 million in the same quarter last year. Gross margin percentage was approximately 56.0% as compared to 56.2% in the quarter ended January 31, 2018.

Earnings

For the quarter ended January 31, 2019, net earnings were $21.9 million as compared to $14.7 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the quarter ended January 31, 2019, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.28 as compared to $0.19 in the corresponding period last year.

Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended January 31, 2019, selling and administrative expenses were $17.6 million as compared to $15.8 million for the quarter ended January 31, 2018.

For the quarter ended January 31, 2019, gross research and development expenses were $21.6 million as compared to $20.3 million for the quarter ended January 31, 2018.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company's working capital as at January 31, 2019 was $278.6 million as compared to $264.5 million on April 30, 2018.

Cash and marketable securities were $104.2 million as at January 31, 2019 as compared to $94.2 million on April 30, 2018.

Cash generated from operations was $48.1 million for the quarter ended January 31, 2019 as compared to $50.7 million for the quarter ended January 31, 2018. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $22.9 million from operations for the quarter ended January 31, 2019 compared to $12.9 million for the same period last year.

For the quarter, the Company used $9.5 million from investing activities which was principally driven by the business acquisition of Quintech Electronics and Communications Inc. for $6.6 million and capital equipment of $2.9 million.

For the quarter ended, the Company used cash in financing activities of $13.9 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $13.8 million.

Shipments and Backlog

At the end of February 2019, purchase order backlog was in excess of $77 million and shipments during the month of February 2019 were $24 million.

Dividend Declared

Evertz Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on March 13, 2019 of $0.18 per share.

The dividend is payable to shareholders of record on March 22, 2019 and will be paid on or about March 29, 2019.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)

Three month period ended

January 31, Nine month period ended

January 31, 2019 2018 2019 2019 Revenue $ 120,942 $ 99,574 $ 336,311 $ 309,844 Cost of goods sold 53,245 43,595 145,678 135,952 Gross margin 67,697 55,979 190,633 173,892 Expenses Selling and administrative 17,570 15,846 49,864 47,699 General 2,142 1,451 5,550 5,918 Research and development 21,571 20,301 63,974 59,787 Investment tax credits (2,136 ) (2,480 ) (6,072 ) (7,781 ) Foreign exchange loss (gain) 382 3,826 (1,528 ) 9,188 39,529 38,944 111,788 114,811 Earnings before undernoted 28,168 17,035 78,845 59,081 Finance income 295 234 964 509 Finance costs (152 ) (154 ) (661 ) (359 ) Other income and expenses 1,081 2,089 1,221 2,043 Earnings before income taxes 29,392 19,204 80,369 61,274 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes Current 8,033 6,555 21,527 18,925 Deferred (576 ) (2,007 ) (1,035 ) (2,928 ) 7,457 4,548 20,492 15,997 Net earnings for the period $ 21,935 $ 14,656 $ 59,877 $ 45,277 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 241 124 564 381 Net earnings attributable to shareholders 21,694 14,532 59,313 44,896 Net earnings for the period $ 21,935 $ 14,656 $ 59,877 $ 45,277 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.19 $ 0.78 $ 0.59 Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.19 $ 0.78 $ 0.59

Consolidated Balance Sheet Data As at As at January 31, 2019 April 30, 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 88,883 $ 94,184 Inventory $ 173,695 $ 168,070 Working capital $ 278,600 $ 264,514 Total assets $ 453,702 $ 421,115 Shareholders' equity $ 347,138 $ 329,227 Number of common shares outstanding: Basic 76,519,746 76,481,746 Fully-diluted 79,177,246 78,722,746 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 76,505,007 76,211,007 Fully-diluted 76,519,383 76,347,750

Forward-Looking Statements

The report contains forward-looking statements reflecting Evertz's objectives, estimates and expectations. Such forward looking statements use words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "project", "continue" and other similar terminology of a forward-looking nature or negatives of those terms.

Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements address matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, there are or will be a number of significant factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the results on March 13, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT). Media and other interested parties are invited to join the conference call in listen-only mode. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 647-793-2625 or toll-free (North America) 1-888-297-0356, access code 6108276.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a rebroadcast will also be available until April 12, 2019. The rebroadcast can be accessed at 647-436-0148 or toll-free 1-888-203-1112. The pass code for the rebroadcast is 6108276.

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company's solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television ("HDTV" and "UHD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the "Cloud".

For further information please contact:

Anthony Gridley

Chief Financial Officer

(905)335-7580

ir@evertz.com

