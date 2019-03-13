



SINGAPORE, Mar 14, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Edge Asia 2019, powered by Datacloud, will be held on April 11 at the Pan Pacific Hotel, Singapore, bringing you the defining discussion on the Edge and its importance to 5G, as well as addressing the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead in implementing Edge services and networks in the APAC region.As data is generated at ever more exponential rates, and globally moves us towards the age of Yottabyte, so compute processing power disperses across enterprise, and cloud resources shift closer to the user. Massive amounts of data draw compute in, away from the core, which is the Edge.The convergence of new technologies and developments such as IoT, 5G, AI, autonomous cars and smart cities, connected things, microdatacenters and Edge facilities, enable new ways of analysing and managing data as well as increasing latency which existing infrastructure would not be able to handle.With strong market drivers, the shift to Edge represents the most profound change that will impact possibly for decades to come. Early deployment is expected to achieve significant growth globally over the next 5 years with industry predictions of connections to 25 billion devices, and 50 billion installed or embedded sensors.Welcome to Edge Asia - Powered by Datacloud. Industry experts to debate the Edge in Singapore include:- Jonathan Atkin, Managing Director - RBC Capital Markets- Dean Bubley, Founder and Director - Disruptive Analysis- Gordon Falconer, Chairman Advisory Board - UN United Smart Cities Group- Iain Gillott, President - IGR- Sunil Gupta, CTO - Communication and Media Industry Vertical, APAC - HPE- Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen, SVP & GM APAC & Japan - Red Hat- Pradeep Menon, Director of Big Data and AI Solution Architecture - Alibaba Cloud- Andrew Rigoli, Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy - Equinix Asia-Pacific & Interim Country Manager, Singapore- Kim Schultz, Special Advisor - Data centres & Cleantech - Invest in Denmark- Narendra Sen, Managing Director - RackBank Datacenters Pvt Ltd- Wee Meng Thoo, Head of Investments, TMT Sector - Leonie Hill Capital- Rianne Van Veldhuizen, VP Commercial Segment - IBM- Shehara Viswanathan, Lead Consultant, Advisory - Cisco"For two years we've been in Singapore for Datacloud Asia. This year we are bringing the Edge Computing discussion to the APAC region, especially after the success of our inaugural Edge Congresses in US and Europe. The event is now Edge Asia, powered by Datacloud," said Philip Low, chairman of BroadGroup. "This new future-defining event will provide a unique platform to define the Edge and its importance to 5G, and make senior level contacts that will engage and make the most of this business opportunity of the coming decade."Attendees will include executives from the cloud, edge, data centre, computing, IoT and data arena. They will gather in one location to attend the seminal discussion on this massive new ecosystem, addressing how infrastructure will be altered through the convergence of current and new technologies such as blockchain, AI, 5G, 4K, 8K, robotics, wearable tech and embedded sensors and their deployment.Register Today - corporate value 3 for 2 tickets | Sponsorship & Exhibit Opportunities - limited floor space for exhibiting | Book Hotel Rooms Early - special offer open at Pan Pacific Hotel | www.edgecongress.com/asiaFor more information on Edge Asia 2019: www.edgecongress.com/asia.About BroadGroupBroadGroup is an Information Media Technology and Professional Services company providing a value chain of content research and publications including the industry leading print and online data-economy.com, and innovative conference brands focused on datacentre, cloud, Edge and IT infrastructure and investment. A member company of FTSE 250 firm Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC whose leading brands include Capacity, Metro Connect, Subsea Connect and the annual ITW held in Chicago. Please see www.broad-group.com.