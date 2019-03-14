Furniture China's New Prize, the Green Booth Construction Awards, to Continue into 2019

Booth construction, one of the key elements of every exhibition, would consume a large number of light construction materials within one week

SHANGHAI, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture China 2019, organizer UBM Sinoexpo will continue to adhere to The Regulations on the Management of Domestic Wastes in Shanghai. In 2018, Furniture China (which in total had two venues and over 40 halls with around 3,500 exhibitor booths) added a new prize - Green Booth Construction Awards - to stimulate exhibitors to take responsibility for sustainable development. This award was created as a guide towards recyclable and reusable booth construction and will also be presented at Furniture China 2019.

Green booth construction is how exhibitions practise environment friendly responsibility by producing lower waste and higher efficiency during booth construction. Instead of the traditional materials and structures, green booth construction encourages the use of flexible structure with recyclable materials, such as aluminium alloy.

The purpose of the Green Booth Construction Awards is to recognize the rational use of resources and measures candidate by their material utilization and functional completeness of their booths. UBM Sinoexpo launched the program in July 2018 with Shanghai Polytechnic University acting as an academic consultant. In 2018, a total of 18 companies were honoured with the award according to their booth design, material recyclability and safety factor.

Gold Award:

Anji Lucky Furniture Co., Ltd.

Beijing Triumph Furniture Co. Ltd. (CAMERICH)

Guangzhou Ganfu Furniture Co., Ltd. (EDIMASS)

Silver Award:

Beijing Younglion Trendshome Ltd.

Italstudio Manufacturing Limited

Hangzhou Zhuangyi Furniture Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Sikexin Furniture Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou Sureeco Home Furnishing Co., Ltd

Asiades Hong Kong Ltd.

Bronze Award:

Shanghai TEKNI Home Furnishing Co., Ltd

Cixi Mingqing Furniture Industry Co., Ltd.

Beijing Anton Comany Ltd. (DULTON)

Beijing Sanhanju Antique Furniture

Shanghai Youyi Environmental Construction Technology Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Jieyu Culture and Creative Development Co., Ltd.

Hong Teng Furniture ( Shenzhen ) Co., Ltd. / Boas Furniture Company Limited

Hangzhou E.K Textile Co., Ltd.

WOCA

To provide a platform for global brands and buyers to achieve business success, Furniture China is not only optimizing the quality of service and products, but also taking action in response of the Sustainable Development Goals raised by U.N. to actualize the "responsible consumption and production" for the next generation.

Furniture China 2019

Time: 9-12 September 2019

Venue1: The Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC)

Venue2: Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center (SWEECC)

