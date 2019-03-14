sprite-preloader
CORRECTION: RTDNA Canada Announces East Region Award Finalists

This release listed a finalist under the Long Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market) category from a different region by mistake. We regret this error and are re-issuing the corrected version for your information. We have also addressed formatting issues.

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2019 / RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in electronic journalism in the East Region with the finalists for the regional awards.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital.

East Region winners will be announced at the regional awards ceremony on March 30, 2019 in Dartmouth, NS. To read more about the meeting, please visit http://www.rtdnacanada.com/events/2019-east-regional-meeting/

Congratulations to the finalists for their exceptional work!

2019 RTDNA Awards - EAST Region Finalists:

Digital

Best Podcast

  • CBC New Brunswick - The Hook, An Original Podcast Series

Breaking News - Charlie Edwards Award

  • CBC North Iqaluit - Northmart in Iqaluit Destroyed by Fire

Continuing Coverage - Ron Laidlaw Award

  • CBC Indigenous - Continuing Coverage of the Fight For a Papal Apology for Residential School Survivors
  • CBC North Iqaluit - Nunavut's TB Epidemic
  • Global Halifax - NS FOIPOP Data Breach, Alexander Quon

Diversity - Adrienne Clarkson Award

  • CBC Newfoundland and Labrador - Signs of Change
  • CBC Nova Scotia - Emma Smith & Dave Irish, A Family's Strength When Muscles Fail
  • CBC Prince Edward Island - He, She, They on P.E.I.

Excellence in Social Media

  • CBC New Brunswick - Social Media Election Coverage

News - Live Special Events - Gord Sinclair Award

  • CBC Prince Edward Island - No Fixed Address Public Forum
  • Global New Brunswick - New Brunswick Election, Online Coverage

Sports - Feature Reporting

  • CBC North - 2018 AWG Topic Page

Multiplatform

Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation

  • CBC Indigenous - Live Q&A - No Pipe Land and Sea Rally in Pictou N.S., FB Live with Nic Meloney and Hereditary Chiefs
  • Global New Brunswick - New Brunswick Election, Online Election Special

Investigative - Dan McArthur Award

  • CBC Atlantic - Fatal Fun, ATV Deaths in Atlantic Canada
  • CBC Indigenous - Heredity or Hoax?, How dog DNA Helped Uncover a Suspected Indian Status Scam
  • CBC Newfoundland and Labrador - Stealing Innocence

Original / Enterprise

  • CBC Indigenous - Systemic Racism by the Thunder Bay Police, Christina Gliddy Case
  • CBC Newfoundland and Labrador - Last Seen
  • CBC Nova Scotia - The Search
  • Global Halifax - Swissair 111 Crash 20th Anniversary

Radio

Breaking News - Charlie Edwards Award

  • CBC North Iqaluit - Northmart in Iqaluit Destroyed by Fire
  • VOCM NEWS - Kenmount Terrace Fire - July 9th, 2018
  • VOCM NEWS - Bear Spray Attack - Sept 19, 2018

Continuing Coverage - Ron Laidlaw Award

  • CBC Newfoundland and Labrador - Inmate Deaths
  • CBC North Iqaluit - Nunavuts TB Epidemic
  • VOCM NEWS - Ann Norris Trial - Renell LeGrow

Diversity - Adrienne Clarkson Award

  • CBC Nova Scotia - Information Morning Cape Breton, Explorations in Unama'ki

Excellence in Sound - Dick Smyth Award

  • VOCM NEWS - Meech Kean Compilation

Long Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

  • CBC Atlantic Voice - Storytime: Addict, Inmate, Author
  • NEWS 957 - Visiting Sable Island, The Smile of the Atlantic
  • NEWS 957 - Accomplished, Full Of Life, Defeated, Remembering MMA Fighter Cody Glode

News - Live Special Events - Gord Sinclair Award

  • CBC North - AWG Live Inuktitut Hockey Coverage (with guest commentator David Ningeongan)

Radio News Information Program - Peter Gzowski Award

  • CBC New Brunswick - Shift New Brunswick, Day of the Shooting
  • CBC Prince Edward Island - Mainstreet Prince Edward Island
  • NEWS 957 - The Rick Howe Show, At Death's Door

Radio Newscast - Byron MacGregor Award (Small/Medium Market)

  • 989XFM - 8 O'clock News - November 20th, 2018
  • CBC New Brunswick - After the Shooting - Monday August 13 - 7:30 a.m., Newscast Presented by Sarah Trainor
  • NEWS 957 - The NEWS 957 Morning News, High Times for Cannabis Countdown

Television

Breaking News - Charlie Edwards Award

  • CBC Newfoundland and Labrador - Kenmount Terrace Fire
  • CBC North Iqaluit - Iqaluit's Bowhead Whale Hunt
  • CBC Prince Edward Island - Search for the Missing Fishermen of Tignish

Continuing Coverage - Ron Laidlaw Award

  • CBC Prince Edward Island - No Fixed Address, PEI's Housing Crisis
  • CTV Atlantic - High Water, The River on Our Doorstep
  • Global Halifax - Opioid Crisis in Nova Scotia, Alexa MacLean

Diversity - Adrienne Clarkson Award

  • CTV Atlantic - Seeking Title, Families Fight On
  • Global Halifax - Long Term Care in Nova Scotia

Long Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

  • CBC North - Polar Bears vs. People
  • CBC North Quebec - First Contact, Waskaganish 350

News - Live Special Events - Gord Sinclair Award

  • CTV Atlantic - Decision Deadlock, Who's Your Premier?

Short Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

  • CTV Atlantic - Saving Callum, Family's Plea for Help
  • Global New Brunswick - Cerebral Palsy Basketball Kid, Shelley Steeves
  • NTV (CJON) - Joey Smallwood - A Life in Boxes

Sports - Feature Reporting

  • CTV Atlantic - Amazing Amy, To Be The Best She Can Be
  • NTV (CJON) - A Stirling Legacy

TV News Information Program - Trina McQueen Award

  • CTV Atlantic - Raising Questions, No Harm Intended

TV Newscast - Bert Cannings Award (Small/Medium Market)

  • CBC Newfoundland and Labrador - Here & Now: Kenmount Terrace Fire
  • CTV Atlantic - Fire & Smoke, Refinery Explosion Shakes City
  • NTV (CJON) - NTV Evening Newshour

About RTDNA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. We believe an informed public is vital to a democratic society. Canadian Journalisms purpose is to serve the public interest. It is our responsibility to act independently, to be fair and respectful, and to report the facts. The RTDNA Canada Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession. We welcome its adoption by all practicing journalists.

