RTDNA Canada Announces East Region Award Finalists

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2019 / RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in electronic journalism in the East Region with the finalists for the regional awards.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital.

East Region winners will be announced at the regional awards ceremony on March 30, 2019 in Dartmouth, NS. To read more about the meeting, please visit http://www.rtdnacanada.com/events/2019-east-regional-meeting/

Congratulations to the finalists for their exceptional work!

2019 RTDNA Awards - EAST Region Finalists:

Digital

Best Podcast

CBC New Brunswick - The Hook, An Original Podcast Series

Breaking News - Charlie Edwards Award

CBC North Iqaluit - Northmart in Iqaluit Destroyed by Fire

Continuing Coverage - Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC Indigenous - Continuing Coverage of the Fight For a Papal Apology for Residential School Survivors

CBC North Iqaluit - Nunavut's TB Epidemic

Global Halifax - NS FOIPOP Data Breach, Alexander Quon

Diversity - Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador - Signs of Change

CBC Nova Scotia - Emma Smith & Dave Irish, A Family's Strength When Muscles Fail

CBC Prince Edward Island - He, She, They on P.E.I.

Excellence in Social Media

CBC New Brunswick - Social Media Election Coverage

News - Live Special Events - Gord Sinclair Award

CBC Prince Edward Island - No Fixed Address Public Forum

Global New Brunswick - New Brunswick Election, Online Coverage

Sports - Feature Reporting

CBC North - 2018 AWG Topic Page

Multiplatform

Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation

CBC Indigenous - Live Q&A - No Pipe Land and Sea Rally in Pictou N.S., FB Live with Nic Meloney and Hereditary Chiefs

Global New Brunswick - New Brunswick Election, Online Election Special

Investigative - Dan McArthur Award

CBC Atlantic - Fatal Fun, ATV Deaths in Atlantic Canada

CBC Indigenous - Heredity or Hoax?, How dog DNA Helped Uncover a Suspected Indian Status Scam

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador - Stealing Innocence

Original / Enterprise

CBC Indigenous - Systemic Racism by the Thunder Bay Police, Christina Gliddy Case

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador - Last Seen

CBC Nova Scotia - The Search

Global Halifax - Swissair 111 Crash 20th Anniversary

Radio

Breaking News - Charlie Edwards Award

CBC North Iqaluit - Northmart in Iqaluit Destroyed by Fire

VOCM NEWS - Kenmount Terrace Fire - July 9th, 2018

VOCM NEWS - Bear Spray Attack - Sept 19, 2018

Continuing Coverage - Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador - Inmate Deaths

CBC North Iqaluit - Nunavuts TB Epidemic

VOCM NEWS - Ann Norris Trial - Renell LeGrow

Diversity - Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC Nova Scotia - Information Morning Cape Breton, Explorations in Unama'ki

Excellence in Sound - Dick Smyth Award

VOCM NEWS - Meech Kean Compilation

Long Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Atlantic Voice - Storytime: Addict, Inmate, Author

NEWS 957 - Visiting Sable Island, The Smile of the Atlantic

NEWS 957 - Accomplished, Full Of Life, Defeated, Remembering MMA Fighter Cody Glode

News - Live Special Events - Gord Sinclair Award

CBC North - AWG Live Inuktitut Hockey Coverage (with guest commentator David Ningeongan)

Radio News Information Program - Peter Gzowski Award

CBC New Brunswick - Shift New Brunswick, Day of the Shooting

CBC Prince Edward Island - Mainstreet Prince Edward Island

NEWS 957 - The Rick Howe Show, At Death's Door

Radio Newscast - Byron MacGregor Award (Small/Medium Market)

989XFM - 8 O'clock News - November 20th, 2018

CBC New Brunswick - After the Shooting - Monday August 13 - 7:30 a.m., Newscast Presented by Sarah Trainor

NEWS 957 - The NEWS 957 Morning News, High Times for Cannabis Countdown

Television

Breaking News - Charlie Edwards Award

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador - Kenmount Terrace Fire

CBC North Iqaluit - Iqaluit's Bowhead Whale Hunt

CBC Prince Edward Island - Search for the Missing Fishermen of Tignish

Continuing Coverage - Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC Prince Edward Island - No Fixed Address, PEI's Housing Crisis

CTV Atlantic - High Water, The River on Our Doorstep

Global Halifax - Opioid Crisis in Nova Scotia, Alexa MacLean

Diversity - Adrienne Clarkson Award

CTV Atlantic - Seeking Title, Families Fight On

Global Halifax - Long Term Care in Nova Scotia

Long Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC North - Polar Bears vs. People

CBC North Quebec - First Contact, Waskaganish 350

News - Live Special Events - Gord Sinclair Award

CTV Atlantic - Decision Deadlock, Who's Your Premier?

Short Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Atlantic - Saving Callum, Family's Plea for Help

Global New Brunswick - Cerebral Palsy Basketball Kid, Shelley Steeves

NTV (CJON) - Joey Smallwood - A Life in Boxes

Sports - Feature Reporting

CTV Atlantic - Amazing Amy, To Be The Best She Can Be

NTV (CJON) - A Stirling Legacy

TV News Information Program - Trina McQueen Award

CTV Atlantic - Raising Questions, No Harm Intended

TV Newscast - Bert Cannings Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador - Here & Now: Kenmount Terrace Fire

CTV Atlantic - Fire & Smoke, Refinery Explosion Shakes City

NTV (CJON) - NTV Evening Newshour

About RTDNA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. We believe an informed public is vital to a democratic society. Canadian Journalisms purpose is to serve the public interest. It is our responsibility to act independently, to be fair and respectful, and to report the facts. The RTDNA Canada Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession. We welcome its adoption by all practicing journalists.

Become a Member: https://rtdna.wildapricot.org/join-us

Contact Information

Fiona Conway

President, RTDNA Canada

president@rtdnacanada.com

Dan Appleby

Co-chair, East Region, RTDNA Canada

Dan.Appleby@bellmedia.ca

Rhonda Brown

Co-chair, East Region, RTDNA Canada

Rhonda.Brown@globalnews.ca

Jennifer Nguyen

RTDNA Canada

info@rtdnacanada.com

http://www.rtdnacanada.com

SOURCE: RTDNA Canada

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/539006/CORRECTION-RTDNA-Canada-Announces-East-Region-Award-Finalists