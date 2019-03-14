CORRECTION: RTDNA Canada Announces Central Region Award Finalists

This release did not list a finalist under the Long Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market) Television category by mistake. We regret this omission and are re-issuing the corrected version for your information.
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2019 / RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in electronic journalism in the Central Region with the finalists for the regional awards.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital.
2019 RTDNA Award - CENTRAL Region Finalists:
Digital
Best Podcast
- CBC Montreal - Mic Drop
- NEWSTALK1010 - The Snack: May 10, 2018
- NEWSTALK1010 - The Snack: Dec. 10, 2018
Breaking News - Charlie Edwards Award
- CBC Ottawa - Highway 401 Bus Crash, cbc.ca/ottawa
- CP24 - North York Van Attack
- CTV News Toronto - Yonge Street Van Attack
- NEWSTALK1010 - Yonge Street Van Attack
Continuing Coverage - Ron Laidlaw Award
- CBC Hamilton - Craig Ruthowsky Trial
- CBC Ottawa - Ottawa Votes 2018
- CBC Toronto - Toronto Van Attack
Data Storytelling
- CBC Montreal - Montreal Crime Tracker
- CBC Ottawa - How City Councillors Are Spending Your Money
- CTV News Ottawa - Life Saving Drones
Digital Media Award (Large Market)
- CBC Montreal - Found and Lost, After the Crossing, Ballot Brief, Crime Tracker, Conducting Lesson
- CityNews - Digital Media, CityNews
- 680 NEWS - 680 NEWS Digital
Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Windsor - Freedom Road
Diversity - Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC Hamilton - Indigenous Representation, In Canada's Justice System
- CBC Toronto - The Accent Effect
- Global Montreal - Just Like Home: Season 1
Excellence in Social Media
- CBC Montreal - Quebec Votes 2018
- CBC Ottawa - Ottawa Votes 2018, CBC Ottawa Municipal Election Social Media Coverage
- CBC Sudbury - Lake Wahnapitae 911 Inquest
News - Live Special Events - Gord Sinclair Award
- CBC Montreal - Quebec Votes 2018: Election night
- CBC Ottawa - Tornado Aftermath, CBC Ottawa Digital Coverage
- CBC Toronto - Toronto Votes
Opinion and Commentary - Sam Ross Award
- CBC London - Facing Poverty in London, A City Grapples With Its Most Serious Social Issue
- CBC Montreal - Quebec Political Analysis, The Rise of the CAQ, Election Results, Equalization and Quebec
- CBC Ottawa - City Affairs Analysis
Sports - Feature Reporting
- CBC Montreal - How Montreal Shaped Expos Great Vladimir Guerrero's Time in the Big Leagues
Multiplatform
Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation
- CP24 - PC Leadership Convention
Excellence in Innovation
- CTV London - A Budding Industry
- CTV News Ottawa - LRT Exercise Gone Wrong
Investigative - Dan McArthur Award
- CBC Montreal - Falling Through the Cracks
- CBC Ottawa - No More Secrets
- CBC Thunder Bay - Thunder Bay's Opioid Crisis
Original / Enterprise
- CBC Montreal - Found and Lost
- CBC Sudbury - I Am A Survivor
- CBC Sudbury - The Next 40
- Citytv - The Marijuana Files
- Radio-Canada Toronto - L'entre-deux
Radio
Breaking News - Charlie Edwards Award
- 570News Kitchener - The Sprucedale Crescent House Explosion
- 680 NEWS - Crane Rescue
- NEWSTALK1010 - Down Goes Brown, Patrick Brown's Epic Fall from Grace
Continuing Coverage - Ron Laidlaw Award
- CBC Montreal - Concordia University Professors Face Sexual Misconduct Allegations
- CBC Ottawa - Ottawa Votes 2018, Municipal Election Radio Coverage
- CBC Quebec City - The Quebec City Mosque Shooting One Year Later
- NEWSTALK1010 - Danforth Shooting
Diversity - Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC London - Voices of Chief's Point, Old Recordings Help a Researcher Understand her Indigenous Roots
- CBC Sudbury - Faith and the Two Fort Albanys
- CBC Sudbury - Learning Their Own Language
Excellence in Sound - Dick Smyth Award
- CBC K-W 89.1 - Transformed Through Touch
- CBC Ottawa - Maman Music, Ottawa Morning
- NEWSTALK1010 - The UnRegulated Ride, Toronto's Surge in Ebike Ownership
- NEWSTALK1010 - Yonge St. Van Attack Vigil
Long Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- CBC Montreal Daybreak - Moms who Use Cannabis Speak Up About Stigmatization
- CBC Ottawa - Homeless for the Holidays
- NEWSTALK1010 - Burning Down the Family Tree
Long Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC London - Last Delivery, Beloved Posties Say Goodbye to a London Neighbourhood
- CBC Quebec City - Return to Bosnia: Two Peacekeepers still Healing 25 Years Later
- CBC Sudbury - The Transformation of Elliot Lake
- CBC Thunder Bay - A League of Their Own
News - Live Special Events - Gord Sinclair Award
- 1310 NEWS - Remembrance Day Tribute with Mark Day
- 1310 NEWS - Special Tornado Coverage with Mark Day, The road to Recovery
- NEWSTALK1010 - Royal Wedding
Opinion and Commentary - Sam Ross Award
- CBC Montreal Daybreak - Writer Heather O'Neill Speaks Out About Sexual Misconduct Allegations at Concordia University
- NEWSTALK 580 CFRA - Melnyk Media Madness, The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll
- NEWSTALK1010 - St. Mike's College Scandal
Radio News Information Program - Peter Gzowski Award
- CBC Ottawa - Smiths Falls: A Town in Transition, Ottawa Morning
- CBC Toronto - Metro Morning: Danforth Shooting
- CBC Thunder Bay - Up North - Champions of Change, National Indigenous Peoples Day
Radio Newscast - Byron MacGregor Award (Large Market)
- CBC Montreal - September 18 8:30 AM Newscast
- CBC Toronto - CBL Newscast: October 23, 2018
- NEWSTALK1010 - The Fall of Patrick Brown
Radio Newscast - Byron MacGregor Award (Small/Medium Market)
- 570News Kitchener - 570Morning News with Glenn Pelletier & Lisa Drew, 5:30am cast - Ontario Turns Blue
- CBC Thunder Bay - AM Newscast: September 17, 2018
- CBC Windsor - June 8: 2018 @ 7:30 a.m., Windsor Stays Orange while Ontario Goes Blue
Short Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- 1310 NEWS - A Rick Gibbons Christmas Story
- NEWSTALK1010 - Humboldt Bus Crash Vigil
- NEWSTALK1010 - The Ontario Cannabis Store: Open for business
Short Feature Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC London - One Ticket at a Time, Why this Man Pays for Parking for Cancer Patients
- CBC Ontario Smaller Markets - Inside Chicken Camp, The hardcore Boot Camp for Animal Trainers
- CBC Windsor - Trans Man Performs Mumford & Sons Duet with Former Voice for Healing
Sports - Feature Reporting
- CBC Daybreak Montreal - At 96, The Wurtele Sisters Look Back on Olympic Triumphs
- CBC Sudbury - The Football School
- CBC Thunder Bay - Staying Fit After 50, Unleashed Fighting Fitness
Television
Breaking News - Charlie Edwards Award
- CTV News Ottawa - Tornado - Path Of Destruction
- CTV News Toronto - Yonge Street Van Attack
- CP24 - Danforth Mass Shooting
- CP24 - Toronto Van Attack
Continuing Coverage - Ron Laidlaw Award
- Citytv - St. Michael's College Scandal
- CTV News Toronto - OPP Suicides
- CTV News Ottawa - Tornado: Recovery & Rebuilding
- Global News Toronto - Bruce McArthur Investigation
Diversity - Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC Montreal - Mosque Families Speak
- Global News Toronto - First Time I Was Called
- CTV News Toronto - Transitioning on the Job
Excellence in Video - Hugh Haugland Award
- Citytv - The Lego Train
- CTV News Ottawa - Steam Power An RCMP Officer Living with PTSD Finds Peace on the Water
- CTV Windsor - Windsor Snow Stars
Long Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- CBC Montreal - Chaakapesh
- CTV Montreal - Standing Tall, A Survivor's Journey
- CTV Montreal - Montreal Healthy Girl, A Cautionary Tale
- Radio-Canada Toronto - The Planters
Long Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Windsor [CBET] - Hidden Cemeteries of Essex County Hold Underground Railroad History
- MAtv - 514 Undiscovered
News - Live Special Events - Gord Sinclair Award
- CBC Ottawa - Live Tornado TV Special, CBC Ottawa News at 6
- Citytv - CityVote: The Debate
- Global News Toronto - Decision Ontario 2018
Opinion and Commentary - Sam Ross Award
- Global News Toronto - Election Breakdown: Ghosts
Short Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- CTV News Toronto - Playground Shooting, Little Girls' Mother Speaks
- CTV News Ottawa - Remembrance in a Restaurant, An American Honours Canadian Veterans for their Service and Sacrifice
- Global Montreal - Vermont Bagel King
Short Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Kitchener - Garbage Man
- CTV Northern Ontario - Fighting for First Responders
- CTV Northern Ontario - Food Bank Sabotage
- CTV Windsor - The Missing Ring
Sports - Feature Reporting
- CTV London - Wrestling Librarian
- CBC Montreal - Camille Chai Feature
- CBC Montreal - Celebrating Scott and Tessa
TV News Information Program - Trina McQueen Award
- CBC Ottawa - Our Ottawa
- CBC Toronto - HERstory in Black: The Next Generation
- Global News Toronto - Focus Ontario: The Final Countdown
TV Newscast - Bert Cannings Award (Large Market)
- CBC Ottawa - Tornado Aftermath, CBC Ottawa News at 6
- CTV News Ottawa - CTV News Ottawa Best Newscast, Tornado - Path Of Destruction
- CTV News Toronto - CTV News at Six
TV Newscast - Bert Cannings Award - (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Kitchener - House Explosion
- CTV London - Record Floods
- Global News Durham - Oshawa GM Plant Closure
