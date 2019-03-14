Living 3D Holdings Inc. Announces Partnership With Starfire Group on AIoT Smart City Development

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2019 / Living 3D Holdings Inc. ("Living 3D" or the "Company") (OTC Markets symbol: LTDH) announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Starfire (HK) Technology Group Ltd. ("Starfire") to act as its key strategic partner in the ASEAN region on Jan. 29, 2019.

Starfire is the official partner of Terminus Technologies in Hong Kong since January 2019. Together with Living 3D, the parties aim to provide smart city infrastructure and AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) solutions for the ASEAN region.

Stephen Yip, Chairman of Living 3D Holdings Inc. said, "The alliance with Starfire plays a key part in our upcoming business plans, we will proceed with a number of pilot property development projects to showcase fully integrated AIoT smart city solutions. The ASEAN region provides the ideal testing ground as we can curate projects afresh in a seamless fashion. We will act as both smart building developers and smart technology distributors in our quest to penetrate different sectors of this huge and thriving market."

Living3D is a public company traded in OTC markets in USA , specializes in research and distribution of latest technology to the mas s m arket. The Company is reformed in 2016 by its new founder Stephen Yip and Edward Lau and has been active in FinTech, eGaming, Cloud Computing, eCommerce and Artificial Intelligence business.

