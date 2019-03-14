

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A consortium that includes SoftBank Group is in late-stage talks to invest $1 billion or more into Uber Technologies Inc.'s self-driving vehicle unit, a move that would help the ride-hailing firm bolster its pitch to investors ahead of its eagerly anticipated IPO, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the negotiations.



As per terms being discussed, SoftBank's Vision Fund and other investors, including at least one unnamed auto maker, would take a minority stake in the unit at a valuation of between $5 billion and $10 billion, the report said. The talks are fluid and could still fall apart. Should there be a deal, it could surface next month.



