

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook outage affecting users around the world has stretched beyond 10 hours. It's believed to be the biggest interruption ever suffered by the social network.



Facebook twitted, 'We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible...We're focused on working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, but can confirm that the issue is not related to a DDoS attack.'



Some users of Facebook and other platforms owned by the tech giant - including Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp - reported intermittent problems accessing the services and posting content.



The outages began Wednesday afternoon ET and appeared to affect people in multiple regions, including the United States, Central and South America and Europe, according to tweets and the outage-tracking site DownDetector.com. Users in Asia were having problems on Thursday morning.



