SINGAPORE, Mar 14, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - 131 entries have emerged as finalists and will go on to contend for metals at the 2019 APAC Effie Awards.The finalists were selected after the second round of judging, which brought some 70 judges from across the region to Singapore to deliberate and shortlist the gold standard of marketing effectiveness for the region. This year's judging was headed by Awards Chairman, Charles Cadell, President of McCann Worldgroup APAC and 8 Heads of Jury - Arthur Wei of Sina Corporation, Diana Cawley of Geometry, Emma Sheller of Standard Chartered, Fern Canning of Edelman, Jonathan Akwue of Publicis Groupe, Nikhil Tivary of Johnson & Johnson, Susie Wong of Fuji Xerox Singapore and Vishnu Mohan of Havas.The finalists were represented by 14 countries from across the Asia Pacific region. Leading the shortlist is India with 34 finalists followed by Australia and New Zealand with 22 and 21 finalists respectively. Ogilvy dominates the finalist count for agency network with 31 finalists, followed by McCann Worldgroup with 22 finalists, and BBDO with 21 finalists."It is always an honour to be able to sit in judgement, through the Effies, on the most effective marketing that Asia has to offer over the past year. I know I speak for all the Jury Heads in saying it was great to see another strong year of great work from an increasingly diverse range of countries in the region," Charles Cadell said. "Any Effie award is a great accolade to all the marketing professionals that made it happen. As such, heartiest congratulations to all the finalists, and we look forward to unveiling the winners at the Awards Gala".View Finalists https://bit.ly/2XXYJwOThe Effie awards celebrate marketing effectiveness and recognises the marketing communications efforts that contribute to a brand's success through Awarding Ideas the Work.The 2019 Winners of the APAC Effie Awards will be revealed at the Awards Gala held on the 25th of April 2019 at Four Seasons Hotel, Singapore. For more details please visit http://www.apaceffie.com/.About APAC Effie AwardsOrganised by the Confederation of Asian Advertising Agency Associations (CAAAA) and Tenasia Group, APAC Effie Awards honours the region's most outstanding marketing communication works that have proven results in meeting strategic objectives. APAC Effie champions practices of marketing effectiveness excellence in the Asia Pacific region, and provides the growing industry with a regional platform where the best works are recognised and celebrated.Introduced by the New York American Marketing Association in 1968, the Effie Awards have since been recognised by advertisers and agencies as the pre-eminent award in the advertising industry and global standard of marketing effectiveness excellence. Today, Effie celebrates effectiveness worldwide with over 50 programs including the Global Effie, APAC Effie, Euro Effie, MENA Effie, Latin American Effie, and national Effie programs around the world.About The Confederation of Asian Advertising Agency Associations (CAAAA)CAAAA is a non-profit organisation established by advertising agency associations in Asia whose key mission is to further the business interest of advertising companies/agencies in the region. CAAAA works in close collaboration with stakeholders in the marketing communications industry across the region, including North, South and Southeast Asia, to support uniform professional standards and norms, and to enhance the profile and stature of the industry.About Tenasia GroupTenasia Group specialises in staging professional and influential industry events that inspire. Building on their expertise in delivering high-quality industry events, award shows and conferences, Tenasia's portfolio of businesses aims to provide a platform for the exchange of ideas and knowledge, shaping business opportunities in the region and celebrating achievements in specific fields.