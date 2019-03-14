BOURBON: Press release - BOURBON 2018 Annual Results

Marseilles, February 7, 2019
BOURBON Annual & 4th Quarter 2018 Revenues
2018 was marked by the stabilization of activity over the last 3 quarters and adjusted 2018 revenues of €690 million still impacted by the crisis (consolidated revenue €633.9 million)
|Quarter
|Full Year
|In € millions, unless otherwise noted
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Change
Q4/Q3
|Q4 2017
|2018
|2017
|Change
2018/2017
|Financial performance
|Adjusteda revenues
|175.9
|173.5
|+1.3%
|196.9
|689.5
|860.6
|-19.9%
|(change at constant rate)
|-0.2%
|-13.0%
|Bourbon Marine & Logistics
|88.0
|87.0
|+1,2%
|100.2
|357.3
|411.1
|-13.1%
|Bourbon Mobility
|46.1
|46.3
|-0.5%
|51.0
|187.7
|216.3
|-13,2%
|Bourbon Subsea Services
|38.2
|37.9
|+0.8%
|43.6
|133.6
|220.1
|-39.3%
|Others
|3.6
|2.3
|+53.9%
|2.1
|10.9
|13.1
|-16.7%
|IFRS 11 impact ***
|(13.7)
|(13.4)
|(15.3)
|(55.6)
|(67.0)
|Consolidated revenues
|162.2
|160.2
|+1.3%
|181.6
|633.9
|793.6
|-20.1%
|Operational indicators
|Number of vessels (FTE)*
|491.9
|498.5
|-1.3%
|509.9
|500.1
|511.5
|-2.2%
|Average utilization rate (%)
|51.7
|51.6
|-0.1 pt
|53.7
|52.2
|53.7
|-1.5 pts
|Average daily rate ($/d)
|7,989
|7,854
|+1.7%
|8,299
|7,942
|8,725
|-9.0%
|* FTE: Full Time Equivalent
"As a sign of market improvement, we note a recovery in the number of calls for tender, leading to a stabilization of our revenues over the 3 last quarters. However, market recovery is slow. It is therefore more important than ever that we accelerate our transformation in order to bring our clients more added-value services", declared Gaël Bodénès, Chief Executive Officer of BOURBON Corporation.
(a) Adjusted data:
The adjusted financial information is presented by Activity and by Segment based on the internal reporting system and shows internal segment information used by the principal operating decision-maker to manage and measure the performance of BOURBON (IFRS 8). Internal reporting (and thus the adjusted financial information) records the performance of operational joint ventures on which the group has joint control using the full integration method. Furthermore, internal reporting (and again the adjusted financial information) does not take into account IAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies), applicable for the first time in 2017 (retroactively from January 1) to an operational joint venture in Angola.
BOURBON MARINE & LOGISTICS
|Quarter
|Full Year
|In € millions, unless otherwise noted
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Change
Q4/Q3
|Q4 2017
|2018
|2017
|Change
2018/2017
|Financial performance
|Adjusteda revenues
|88.0
|87.0
|+1.2%
|100.2
|357.3
|411.1
|-13.1%
|Deepwater offshore vessels
|53.0
|52.4
|+1.1%
|60.0
|217.7
|256.9
|-15.3%
|Shallow water offshore vessels
|35.0
|34.6
|+1.2%
|40.2
|139.6
|154.2
|-9.5%
|Operational indicators
|Number of vessels (FTE)*
|212.0
|213.1
|-0.5%
|218.9
|214.5
|220.5
|-2.7%
|Average utilization rate (%)
|50.5
|51.0
|-0.5 pt
|51.9
|51.4
|49.0
|+2.4 pts
|Deepwater offshore vessels
|61.0
|60.4
|+0.6 pt
|61.3
|62.4
|62.2
|+0.2 pt
|Shallow water offshore vessels
|43.2
|44.4
|-1.2 pt
|45.6
|44.0
|40.8
|+3.2 pts
|Average daily rate ($/d)
|10,177
|10,128
|+0.5%
|10,802
|10,378
|11,542
|-10.1%
|Deepwater offshore vessels
|12,701
|12,705
|ns
|13,660
|12,895
|14,389
|-10.4%
|Shallow water offshore vessels
|7,694
|7,709
|-0.2%
|8,220
|7,939
|8,669
|-8.4%
|* FTE: Full Time Equivalent
Testifying to the market stabilization, adjusted revenues for Bourbon Marine & Logistics in Q4 2018 are very slightly up at €88 million (+1.2% compared to Q3 2018).
Over the year, activity has stabilized with an average utilization rate remaining above 50%, up 2.4 points compared to 2017 and a utilization rate for the fleet in operation of 87.1% (compared to 87.4% in 2017). Rates have stabilized in both Deepwater and Shallow water offshore, with the 10% decrease mainly due to the renewals of older long-term contracts at current market rates. Overall, adjusted revenues are down by 13% compared to 2017 (-4.1% at constant rate).
Activity was dynamic in the Mediterranean/Middle East region, notably driven by new contracts in Egypt.
BOURBON MOBILITY
|Quarter
|Full Year
|In € millions, unless otherwise noted
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Change
Q4/Q3
|Q4 2017
|2018
|2017
|Change
2018/2017
|Financial performance
|Adjusteda revenues
|46.1
|46.3
|-0.5%
|51.0
|187.7
|216.3
|-13.2%
|Operational indicators
|Number of vessels (FTE)*
|259.9
|265.4
|-2.1%
|269.0
|265.3
|269.0
|-1.4%
|Average utilization rate (%)
|52.5
|51.8
|+0.7 pt
|55.0
|53.1
|56.9
|-3.8 pts
|Average daily rate ($/d)
|4,239
|4,285
|-1.1%
|4,422
|4,308
|4,418
|-2.5%
|* FTE: Full Time Equivalent
Adjusted revenues for Q4 2018 came out stable overall (-0.5% compared to Q3 2018), reflecting a slight increase in utilization rates (+1.5%), while daily rates are struggling to improve (-$46/day).
Over the year, adjusted revenues are down 13.2% compared to 2017, of which -5 points are due to exchange rate effects. Activity was impacted by a slower than expected reactivation of Surfers and a higher maintenance and repair activity than the previous year (notably large " crewliner "-type long-distance transport vessels).
BOURBON SUBSEA SERVICES
|Quarter
|Full Year
|In € millions, unless otherwise noted
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Change
Q4/Q3
|Q4 2017
|2018
|2017
|Change
2018/2017
|Financial performance
|Adjusteda revenues
|38.2
|37.9
|+0.8%
|43.6
|133.6
|220.1
|-39.3%
|Operational indicators
|Number of vessels (FTE)*
|20.0
|20.0
|-
|22.0
|20.3
|22.0
|-7.7%
|Average utilization rate (%)
|54.9
|54.3
|+0.6 pt
|56.7
|48.5
|60.7
|-12.2 pts
|Average daily rate ($/d)
|33,207
|30,321
|+9.5%
|31,425
|32,592
|35,328
|-7.7%
|* FTE: Full Time Equivalent
The 4th quarter 2018 was marked by stable adjusted revenues (+0.8%) compared to the previous quarter, with a utilization rate up very slightly (+0.6 pt), reflecting an increase in the platform maintenance activity in Nigeria and prices that have stabilized, but remain under pressure.
Overall, after a significant decline in adjusted revenues in the first quarter 2018, Bourbon Subsea Services posted growth in activity in every quarter. Despite this, adjusted revenues are down almost 40% for the year. Turnkey projects, which today represent 6% of revenues, were unable to offset the weak utilization rate combined with a decrease of over 7% in daily rates and the sale of an IMR vessel in 2018.
OTHERS
|Quarter
|Full Year
|In € millions, unless otherwise noted
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Change
Q4/Q3
|Q4 2017
|2018
|2017
|Change
2018/2017
|Financial performance
|Adjusteda revenues
|3.6
|2.3
|+53.9%
|2.1
|10.9
|13.1
|-16.7%
Activities included are those that do not fit into either the Marine & Logistics, Mobility or Subsea Services segments. The majority of the total represents earnings from miscellaneous shipmanagement activities.
OUTLOOK
Our oil & gas customers have regained some leeway but remain vigilant in their investments with a volatile barrel price that fell below $60 at the end of 2018. With an upwards trend, these investments appear to be subject to a switch in 2019 towards the Offshore segment rather than onshore projects, particularly American shale gas and oil.
Clients are currently continuing to focus on short-term projects with rapid return on investment. However, 2019 should see the return of numerous exploration campaigns, particularly in the Caribbean and Middle Eastern areas, and still in Africa.
MAJOR EVENTS
On January 3, 2019, BOURBON announces having renewed the general waiver with its leasers and debt holders representing the majority of the group's debt, thus allowing it to suspend the payments of its loans and debt. This waiver allows it to stay focused on its operational priorities, while pursuing its search for all solutions capable of adapting its financing to its performance, in a secured framework. The company remains confident in its ability to find such a solution in an amicable framework.
As part of its process to seek new financing, BOURBON confirms that it is still actively looking for financial partners to ensure its development and deploy its strategic plan, BOURBONINMOTION. At this stage, all solutions are being considered and the parameters for this new financing have not yet been determined.
A general meeting for holders of Undated Deeply Subordinated Fixed to Floating Rate Bonds took place on December 17, 2018. The decisions taken can be consulted on Bourbon's website (http://www.bourbonoffshore.com/en/investors/bondholders (http://www.bourbonoffshore.com/en/investors/bondholders))
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
BOURBON's results will continue to be affected by the €/US$ exchange rate.
FINANCIAL CALENDAR
|2018 Annual Results press release and presentation
|March 14, 2019
|2019 1st quarter financial information
|May 2, 2019
|2019 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
|June 7, 2019
|2019 1st Half Results press release and presentation
|September 5, 2019
APPENDIX
Quarterly revenue breakdown
|In € millions
|2018
|2017
|Q4
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Q4
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Bourbon Marine & Logistics
|88.0
|87.0
|89.9
|92.4
|100.2
|97 .7
|107.4
|105.9
|Deepwater offshore vessels
|53.0
|52.4
|55.0
|57.4
|60.0
|59.9
|68.3
|68.8
|Shallow water offshore vessels
|35.0
|34.6
|35.0
|35.0
|40.2
|37.8
|39.1
|37.1
|Bourbon Mobility
|46.1
|46.3
|47.1
|48.2
|51.0
|51.4
|55.0
|58.9
|Subsea Services
|38.2
|37.9
|30.2
|27.2
|43.6
|52.1
|67.8
|56.6
|Others
|3.6
|2.3
|1.9
|3.1
|2.1
|3.0
|3.8
|4.1
|Total adjusted revenues
|175.9
|173.5
|169.2
|171.0
|196.9
|204.3
|234.0
|225.5
|IFRS 11 impact*
|(13.7)
|(13.4)
|(15.2)
|(13.3)
|(15.3)
|(11.9)
|(19.2)
|(20.6)
|TOTAL CONSOLIDATED
|162.2
|160.2
|153.9
|157.6
|181.6
|192.4
|214.7
|204.9
*Effect of consolidation of joint ventures using the equity method
Quarterly average utilization rates for the fleet in operation
|In %
|2018
|2017
|Q4
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Q4
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Bourbon Marine & Logistics
|88.1
|86.7
|84.9
|89.0
|86.8
|86.3
|89.1
|88.0
|Deepwater offshore vessels
|86.6
|86.9
|83.5
|88.1
|83.0
|86.1
|88.0
|86.2
|Shallow water offshore vessels
|89.7
|86.6
|86.2
|90.0
|90.6
|86.6
|90.2
|90.1
|Bourbon Mobility
|78.0
|77.8
|81.1
|84.3
|82.8
|78.1
|75.3
|80.1
|Subsea Services
|74.0
|73.9
|60.9
|55.7
|80.6
|89.6
|83.3
|85.2
|Average utilization rate
|81.8
|81.2
|81.7
|84.9
|84.3
|81.8
|80.6
|83.0
Quarterly average utilization rates for the fleet
|In %
|2018
|2017
|Q4
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Q4
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Bourbon Marine & Logistics
|50.5
|51.0
|51.6
|52.7
|51.9
|50.2
|48.2
|45.8
|Deepwater offshore vessels
|61.0
|60.4
|63.0
|65.2
|61.3
|62.2
|60.3
|61.0
|Shallow water offshore vessels
|43.2
|44.4
|43.9
|44.3
|45.6
|42.1
|40.0
|35.6
|Bourbon Mobility
|52.5
|51.8
|53.8
|54.4
|55.0
|55.1
|56.4
|61.4
|Subsea Services
|54.9
|54.3
|45.4
|39.0
|56.7
|63.4
|65.7
|57.5
|Average utilization rate
|51.7
|51.6
|52.5
|53.0
|53.7
|53.4
|53.3
|54.5
Quarterly average daily rates for the fleet
|In US$/day
|2018
|2017
|Q4
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Q4
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Bourbon Marine & Logistics
|10,177
|10,128
|10,360
|10,911
|10,802
|11,082
|11,830
|12,501
|Deepwater offshore vessels
|12,701
|12,705
|12,873
|13,577
|13,660
|13,781
|14,863
|15,084
|Shallow water offshore vessels
|7,694
|7,709
|7,924
|8,292
|8,220
|8,371
|8,749
|9,534
|Bourbon Mobility
|4,239
|4,285
|4,326
|4,549
|4,422
|4,453
|4,393
|4,270
|Bourbon Subsea Services
|33,207
|30,321
|30,571
|34,933
|31,425
|34,304
|37,976
|37,488
|Average daily rate
|7,979
|7,854
|7,786
|8,179
|8,299
|8,668
|9,075
|8,769
Quarterly number of vessels (end of period)
|In number of vessels*
|2018
|2017
|Q4
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Q4
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Bourbon Marine & Logistics
|211
|212
|214
|216
|217
|220
|221
|222
|Deepwater offshore vessels
|87
|87
|87
|87
|
|86
|89
|89
|89
|Shallow water offshore vessels
|124
|125
|127
|129
|131
|131
|132
|133
|Bourbon Mobility
|252
|260
|266
|269
|269
|269
|269
|269
|Bourbon Subsea Services
|20
|20
|20
|21
|22
|22
|22
|22
|FLEET TOTAL
|483
|492
|500
|506
|508
|511
|512
|513
*Vessels operated by BOURBON (including vessels owned or on bareboat charter)
Yearly average utilization rates for the fleet in operation
|In %
|Full Year
|2018
|2017
|Bourbon Marine & Logistics
|87.1
|87.4
|Deepwater offshore vessels
|86.2
|85.7
|Shallow water offshore vessels
|88.0
|89.3
|Bourbon Mobility
|80.2
|79.0
|Bourbon Subsea Services
|66.5
|84.4
|Average utilization rate
|82.3
|82.4
Yearly average utilization rates for the fleet
|In %
|Full year
|2018
|2017
|Bourbon Marine & Logistics
|51.4
|49.0
|Deepwater offshore vessels
|62.4
|61.2
|Shallow water offshore vessels
|44.0
|40.8
|Bourbon Mobility
|53.1
|56.9
|Bourbon Subsea Services
|48.5
|60.7
|Average utilization rate
|52.2
|53.7
Yearly average daily rates for the fleet
|In US$/day
|Full year
|2018
|2017
|Bourbon Marine & Logistics
|10,378
|11,542
|Deepwater offshore vessels
|12,895
|14,389
|Shallow water offshore vessels
|7,939
|8,669
|Bourbon Mobility
|4,308
|4,418
|Bourbon Subsea Services
|32,592
|35,328
|Average daily rate
|7,942
|8,725
Breakdown of revenues by geographical region
|In € millions
|Quarter
|Full Year
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Change
|Q4 2017
|2018
|2017
|Change
|Africa
|101.7
|90.6
|+12.2%
|113.4
|381.7
|497.7
|-23.3%
|Europe & Mediterranean/Middle East
|33.4
|40.5
|-17.4%
|31.6
|136.4
|123.0
|+10.8%
|Americas
|21.0
|22.3
|-5.6%
|32.3
|94.5
|147.6
|-36.0%
|Asia
|19.7
|20.2
|-2.3%
|19.7
|77.0
|92.3
|-16.6%
|In € millions
|2018
|2017
|Q4
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Q4
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Africa
|101.7
|90.6
|89.4
|99.9
|113.4
|118.9
|135.3
|130.1
|Europe & Mediterranean / Middle East
|33.4
|40.5
|36.3
|26.2
|31.6
|31.1
|31.6
|28.8
|Americas
|21.0
|22.3
|24.3
|27.0
|32.3
|36.0
|38.3
|41.3
|Asia
|19.7
|20.2
|19.2
|17.9
|19.7
|18.3
|29.0
|25.3
Other key indicators
Quarterly breakdown
|2018
|2017
|Q4
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Q4
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Average €/US$ exchange rate for the quarter (in €)
|1.14
|1.16
|1.19
|1.23
|1.18
|1.17
|1.10
|1.06
|€/US$ exchange rate at closing (in €)
|1.15
|1.16
|1.17
|1.23
|1.20
|1.18
|1.14
|1.07
|Average price of Brent for the quarter (in US$/bbl)
|69
|75
|75
|67
|61
|55
|51
|54
Nine months' breakdown
|Full Year
|2018
|2017
|Average €/US$ exchange rate for the half year (in €)
|1.18
|1.13
|€/US$ exchange rate at closing (in €)
|1.15
|1.20
|Average price of Brent for the half year (in US$/bbl)
|71
|54
About BOURBON
Among the market leaders in marine services for offshore oil & gas, BOURBON offers the most demanding oil & gas companies a wide range of marine services, both surface and sub-surface, for offshore oil & gas fields and wind farms. These extensive services rely on a broad range of the latest-generation vessels and the expertise of more than 8,400 skilled employees. Through its 29 operating subsidiaries the group provides local services as close as possible to customers and their operations throughout the world, of the highest standards of service and safety.
BOURBON provides three operating activities (Marine & Logistics, Mobility and Subsea Services) and also protects the French coastline for the French Navy.
In 2018, BOURBON'S revenue came to €689.5 million and the company operated a fleet of 483 vessels.
Placed by ICB (Industry Classification Benchmark) in the "Oil Services" sector, BOURBON is listed on the Euronext Paris, Compartment B.
Contacts
|BOURBON
|Media relations agency
Publicis Consultants
|Investor Relations, analysts, shareholders
|Vilizara Lazarova
| +33 140 138 607
| +33 144 824 634
vilizara.lazarova@consultants.publicis.fr
|Corporate Communication
|Christelle Loisel
| +33 491 136 732
christelle.loisel@bourbon-online.com (mailto:christelle.loisel@bourbon-online.com)
