

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a mixed note Thursday after the British parliament rejected leaving the European Union without a deal in any scenario.



The House of Commons is scheduled to vote again today on whether to ask the EU to delay Brexit by up to three months.



If all member countries approve, the EU can grant such a request at a March 21-22 summit in Brussels.



Asian stocks are trading mixed as slowing Chinese industrial output data helped spur bets for further policy action by Beijing.



China's industrial output grew an annual 5.3 percent in the first two months of 2019, a government report showed.



This marked the slowest pace of growth in 17 years and fell short of expectations for a score of 5.5 percent.



At the same time, retail sales climbed 8.2 percent and fixed asset investment rose 6.1 percent in the same period, beating expectations.



The dollar regained some ground as encouraging U.S. data released overnight helped ease growth worries. Gold dipped while Brent crude oil prices hit their highest level so far this year, as traders shifted focus to global production cuts and supply disruptions in Venezuela.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fluctuated before ending higher as economic reports showed little inflation pressure and rising business investment.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 climbed around 0.7 percent to reach their best closing levels in five and four months, respectively.



European markets rose on Wednesday as investors kept a close eye on a no-deal Brexit vote.



The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.6 percent. The German DAX rose 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index advanced 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.1 percent.



