Prosafe SE: Financial Statements for 2018 approved and Annual report 2018 published

The Board of Directors of Prosafe SE has approved the financial statements for 2018 showing a net loss of USD 114.5 million.

The Company reported its IFRS unaudited fourth quarter and preliminary full year 2018 results on 5 February 2018. There are no changes to the consolidated statements of profit and loss or the statements of financial position compared to those presented on 5 February 2019.

The Annual Report for 2018 is attached and will be published on the company's website.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on 8 May 2019.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger 14 March 2019

Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO

Phone: +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO

Phone: +47 478 07 813





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment