sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

564,00 Euro		-4,50
-0,79 %
WKN: 701080 ISIN: DE0007010803 Ticker-Symbol: RAA 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
SDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
RATIONAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RATIONAL AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
563,00
568,00
08:09
563,50
566,50
08:06
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RATIONAL AG
RATIONAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RATIONAL AG564,00-0,79 %