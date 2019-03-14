IPC Systems and emagine Partner for End-to-End Trusted Time Stamping Solution

IPC Connexus Chrono to Integrate emagine's Time Suite Explorer for Compliance and Performance

LONDON, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC , a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the financial markets community, announced today here at EMEA Trading Conference 2019 that it is partnering with analytics trailblazer emagine Consulting to deliver a comprehensive end-to-end solution for trusted time stamping and clock synchronization for financial market participants, further augmenting IPC's robust Connexus Chrono offering.

Connexus Chrono, IPC's leading turnkey clock synchronization and time stamping service engineered to deliver high-precision time feeds globally, will benefit from emagine's Time Suite Explorer (TsEX), a full-stack enterprise analytics solution that links end-to-end metrics, increasing performance and optimizing event-driven transactions. emagine's next-generation synchronization and monitoring platform enables full diagnostics, compliance and reporting of your timing system. The combination of IPC and emagine technologies means financial-market participants can be assured the entire life of a transaction will be captured to the nanosecond.

"To meet the wide breadth of financial markets time-stamping requirements, from varying regulatory jurisdictions to trade strategies, financial firms need a service that delivers precise, synchronized, and traceable time feeds," said David Brown, Chief Operating Officer at IPC Systems. "With the emagine partnership, IPC's Connexus Chrono accelerates its technological lead over other offerings. Now, no matter where a transaction happens in the financial markets, customers can know and prove when it happens as well because of this unique collaboration."

Time-as-a-Service (TaaS) has become a necessity in large part due to regulatory compliance with MiFID II RTS-25, SEC Rule 613, which created the Consolidated Audit Trail, and similar statutes placing strict requirements on the accuracy of time stamps and the maximum divergences of the clock from which they are read. Time becomes vital when examining potential violations like insider trading and front-running, for example. Compliance, however, is not the only reason for TaaS, as clock synchronization and time stamping solutions enhance performance visibility, risk mitigation, digital forensics, and accurate financial reporting and auditability.

Underpinning IPC's and emagine's solution is leading-edge time stamping technology using atomic clocks synchronized to UTC to ensure the same time is available globally. IPC's Connexus Chrono is delivered from 10 state-of-the-art facilities around the world at adjustable levels of accuracy ranging from one to 250 microseconds, and is able to expand to nearly any data center globally. Meanwhile, emagine's Time Suite Explorer platform utilizes machine learning-powered performance analytics to identify and pre-empt potential inefficiencies and inaccuracies, providing uniformed synchronization of system clocks with full traceability and granularity, making time monitoring and management simple, with rich global reports only one click away.

"Time-as-a-Service enables flexible, highly scalable deployments, and our joint solution with IPC blankets the markets in terms of the time stamping and synchronization capabilities," said Alex Visram, Managing Director of emagine Consulting. "There is no other offering out there that can better keep financial firms focused on running smoothly and profitably instead of watching the time."

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to help make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Visit ipc.com and follow us on Linkedin and Twitter (@IPC_Systems_Inc).

About emagine Consulting

emagine Consulting is a global leader in delivering consultancy and innovative technology solutions to the Financial Services market. Using our expertise and geographical reach we support leading industries with their business challenges. emagine provides next-generation performance analytics powered by hyper accurate traceable time and machine learning. Our scalable SaaS solution enables rapid deployment, greater cost management and flexibility over data governance in this global ecosystem. The Time Suite explorer is a module of the wider NeEX platform for full troubleshooting, root cause analysis and performance monitoring fully synchronised to within nanosecond accuracy to UTC.

Certain statements contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should" or "will" or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts:

Patrick Chambeau Drew Pierson IPC Systems, Inc. Finn Partners for IPC +33 1 55 82 91 50 +1 212 529 4810 Patrick.Chambeau@ipc.com Drew.Pierson@finnpartners.com



Hannah Townsend

Finn Partners for IPC

+44 207 017 8422

Hannah.Townsend@finnpartners.com



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/352841/ipc_logo_strapline_cmyk_Logo.jpg