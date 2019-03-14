

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Real estate advisor Savills Plc. (SVS.L) reported Thursday that its profit before tax for the full year slid 3 percent to 109.4 million, on a statutory basis, while it was up 2 percent to 143.7 million, on an underlying basis.



While statutory basic earnings per share declined 4 percent to 56.2 pence, underlying basic earnings per share rose 3 percent to 77.8 pence.



Group revenue for the full year was up 10 percent to 1.76 billion pounds.



Looking ahead, the Group said it is retaining its expectations for the Group's performance in 2019.



