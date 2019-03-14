

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Energy services company Wood Group (John) Plc. (WDGJF.PK, WG.L) said Thursday that it received a contract from Siemens to install a new Siemens HL-class gas turbine at a power generating station in North Carolina.



Wood Group will mobilize a team of about 400 people to the project site to deliver this notable construction project for a period of about 11 months.



Andrew Stewart, Wood's Asset Solutions Americas CEO, said, '.... we are privileged to be part of this important and strategic program to add 400 megawatts of capacity to the plant's exWood Groupisting 1,200 megawatts.'



