The VOD platform will triple its market presence and teams up with Samsung Electronics, LG, Philips and Hisense to offer integrated content within manufacturers' Smart TV remote controls and bring the best cinematic experience at home

Rakuten TV today announced Pan-European expansion plans through partnerships with Samsung Electronics, LG, Philips and Hisense to introduce a remote control button on their smart TV units in Summer 2019 directly linking to the Rakuten TV streaming service.

Rakuten TV's button on Philips remote control. (Photo: RAKUTEN TV)

The company undertakes a dramatic step of growth, becoming more prominent across the devices of main Smart TV manufacturers in Europe and easily driving users directly to the best movies on the platform. With this move, Rakuten TV will simultaneously increase its presence in Europe, reaching more than 30 Million households and tripling its distribution from 12 to 40 countries in 2019 and more to come in 2020.

In its constant search for delivering the best cinema experience at home, Rakuten TV will also secure the presence of the widest 4K HDR movie catalogue in Smart TVs in all the 40 European countries involved in this expansion.

"This is a major step that our company is undertaking within a plan of expansion which aims at making Rakuten TV the first choice of entertainment for Smart TV owners," said Jacinto Roca, CEO and founder of Rakuten TV. "Having a remote control button directly connecting to the platform aims at empowering users to access the best movies in the best quality just with one click, dramatically increasing our number of users. The collaboration with Premium partners Samsung Electronics, LG, Philips and Hisense is a seal of quality in offering the best service to our users around Europe." Continues Roca: "This is proof of our commitment with providing an always better experience to cinema lovers. With this move, Rakuten TV will triple its presence on a continental level, strengthening its commitment to deliver the best cinematic experience at home."

Rakuten TV "Your cinema at home" Rakuten TV is one of the leading Video-On-Demand platforms in Europe providing the latest movie releases with the latest technology in a true cinematic experience available on Smart TVs. Rakuten TV is now available in 40 countries and forms part of the Internet and e-commerce Japanese giant Rakuten, Inc., one of the world's leading internet services companies, offering a wide variety of services for consumers and businesses, with a focus on e-commerce, fintech and digital content. Rakuten sponsors FC Barcelona, NBA Champion's Golden State Warriors and Spartan Race, amongst others.

