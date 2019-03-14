The UroLift System for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) is being showcased at the professional Barcelona-held urology event from tomorrow (March 15-19) on Booth F43. A poster presentation at Green Area, Room 20, will highlight the use of the treatment in men with catheter dependent urinary retention.

The Poster, by Dr. Thomas Mueller, of New Jersey Urology, Sewell, U.S., is entitled Pulling The Foley: Can the Prostatic Urethral Lift be used in men with catheter-dependent urinary retention? It will be presented on Monday 18 March 14.00 to 15:30 at Green Area, Room 20.

EMEA General Manager, Interventional Urology, Mr. Matt Wiggins, said: "I am looking forward to meeting urologist colleagues old and new in Barcelona to discuss our plans to extend our footprint across EMEA and build upon the rapid uptake of the UroLift System that we've experienced in the UK."

Last year, the UroLift System was acknowledged as a transformative technology within the UK public healthcare system, as one of the small handful of technologies selected by the UK Government as an Accelerated Access Collaborative "Rapid Uptake Product". This enables transformative products to reach patients as quickly as possible through streamlined regulatory and market access decisions.

The UroLift System is the only BPH treatment option shown to not cause new onset, sustained erectile or ejaculatory dysfunction.*1-5 It is a minimally invasive, true day case procedure; which can be performed under local anesthesia; offers a rapid improvement in symptoms and a return to normal activity within days usually without the need to be discharged with the inconvenience and discomfort of a catheter."1,6

About the UroLift System

The FDA-cleared UroLift System is a proven, minimally invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The UroLift permanent implants, delivered during a minimally invasive transurethral outpatient procedure, relieve prostate obstruction and open the urethra directly without cutting, heating, or removing prostate tissue. Clinical data from a pivotal 206-patient randomized controlled study showed that patients with enlarged prostate receiving UroLift implants reported rapid and durable symptomatic and urinary flow rate improvement without compromising sexual function.*1,5 Patients also experienced a significant improvement in quality of life. Over 100,000 men have been treated with the UroLift System in the U.S. Most common adverse events reported include hematuria, dysuria, micturition urgency, pelvic pain, and urge incontinence. Most symptoms were mild to moderate in severity and resolved within two to four weeks after the procedure. The Prostatic Urethral Lift procedure using the UroLift System is recommended for the treatment of BPH in both the American Urological Association and European Association of Urology clinical guidelines. The UroLift System is available in the U.S., Europe, Australia, Canada, Mexico and South Korea. Learn more at www.UroLift.com.

