

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - The Lufthansa Group airlines said it served around 9 million passengers in February 2019. It represented an increase of 1.9 percent from the previous year's month. The available seat kilometres were up 7 percent over the previous year, at the same time, sales increased by 7.2 percent.



The seat load factor increased by 0.2 percentage points to 76.5 percent. Cargo capacity increased by 7.7 percent year-on-year, while cargo sales de¬creased by 3.5 percent in revenue tonne-kilometre terms. As a result, the Cargo load factor showed a corresponding reduction, decreasing by 7.5 percentage points to 64.4 percent.



The Network Airlines including Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS and Austrian Airlines carried 6.6 million passengers in February - 2 percent more than in the prior-year period. Compared to the previous year, the available seat kilometres increased by 6.7 percent in February. The sales volume was up by 7 percent over the same period, with an increasing seat load factor by 0.2 percentage points to 76.3 percent.



Eurowings (including Brussels Airlines) carried around 2.3 million passengers in February. Among this total, 2.1 million passengers were on short-haul flights and 243,000 flew on long-haul flights. This corresponds to an increase of 0.6 percent on short-haul routes and 11.4 percent on long-haul routes compared with the previous year. February capacity was 8.5 percent above its prior-year level, while its sales volume was up 8.2 percent, resulting in a decrease of seat load factor by 0.2 percentage points to 77.4 percent.



