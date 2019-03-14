Duck Creek Technologies: Avant Insurance Limited Chooses Duck Creek's Policy, Rating, and Billing SaaS Solutions to Deliver Superior Customer Experiences

Boston, March 14, 2019announced today that Avant Mutual, Australia's largest medical defense organization and medical indemnity insurance provider, has selected Duck Creek's Policy, Rating, and Billingsolutions, delivered in the cloud via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider's SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry. The insurer made this choice to uplift the experience of customers in their interactions with Avant, and unlock internal capabilities to support speed to market, agility in implementing change, and other operational benefits.

Avant's member experience transformation is supported by its shift towards modern enterprise architecture. Its journey started with the successful selection and implementation of Duck Creek Rating, chosen primarily for its capabilities and easy-to-use configuration tools. These configuration capabilities will enable Avant to expand their ability to provide personalized member experiences.

Following implementation of Duck Creek Rating, Avant conducted an RFP process to select its next-generation business applications for policy and billing management. Following extensive market analysis, Duck Creek Policy and Billing OnDemand, running in the Microsoft Azure cloud, were selected.

"At Avant, we are focused on delivering market-leading products and services to our members. Implementation of the Duck Creek suite of products in our business will enable us to provide a more integrated solution to our members," said Natasha Fenech, Chief Executive Officer - Medical Indemnity & Deputy Group CEO of Avant Mutual.

"We're very happy to welcome Avant into our growing family of medical indemnity insurance customers," said Eugene Van Biert, Chief Revenue Officer of Duck Creek Technologies. "We consistently see insurers in this space turning to Duck Creek on the strength of our rating engine and policy administration system, and Duck Creek Billing is a perfect solution for taming the complexity of medical liability insurance billing. We're looking forward to partnering with Avant on their move to SaaS to ensure their future leadership in the industry."

"Avant's investment in Duck Creek OnDemand is a testament to the strength of our SaaS solution," said Shaji Sethu, Managing Director, Asia Pacific for Duck Creek. "We aspire to accelerate the digital ambitions of our customers in the region as they migrate away from the shackles of legacy bespoke solutions to modern, configuration-driven SaaS platforms."

"We selected Duck Creek to be part of our next-generation enterprise architecture so we can move at the speed, and with the agility, that the business expects for implementing change. We also want to benefit from the strength of the platform and Duck Creek's reputation of supporting customers running the product worldwide, including multiple medical indemnity providers," said Joyce Harkness, Chief Information Officer, Avant Mutual. "We look forward to building a strong partnership with Duck Creek."

The Duck Creek Suite, which includes Duck Creek Policy, Duck Creek Billing, Duck Creek Claims, Duck Creek Rating, and Duck Creek Insights, is user-configurable software designed to work independently or as part of a combined approach to manage all aspects of the P&C insurance lifecycle. It can be deployed on-premises or via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider's SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry.

About Avant Mutual:

As Australia's leading medical defence organisation, Avant offers medical professionals more expertise, more claims experience, and now, an extended range of insurance products spanning medical indemnity, cover for medical practices, health, income, life, and total permanent disablement. As a mutual not-for-profit organisation, wholly owned by their members, Avant Mutual's strength extends to everything they do; from risk management and insurance to their depth of specialist understanding, their member engagement, industry voice, and their national and state based resources. Through their licensed insurance subsidiary, Avant Insurance Limited, they offer a range of insurance products to health practitioners and students throughout Australia. Learn more at www.avant.org.au

About Duck Creek Technologies:

Duck Creek Technologies paves a genuine path to the future for General insurance companies. Decades of insurance experience underpin advanced technologies specifically designed to accommodate change - allowing insurers to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek solutions are available standalone or as a full suite. All are available via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider's SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry. For more information, visitwww.duckcreek.com.



