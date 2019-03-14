

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Balfour Beatty Plc. (BBY.L) said that it has been selected as preferred bidder for Network Rail's 1.5 billion pounds Central Track Alliance contract.



Balfour Beatty said it has an 80% share in the ten-year alliance which will be responsible for the development, design and delivery of track renewals and crossings, as well as associated infrastructure works across the London North West, London North East and East Midland routes. Atkins has a 10% share and TSO has a 10% share.



Full contract award is expected in the second quarter of 2019 with works due to commence later this year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX