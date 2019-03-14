

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) reported profit before tax of 5.0 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2018 compared to a loss of 11.8 million pounds, previous year. Profit per share was 10.89 pence compared to a loss of 14.5 pence.



Fiscal 2018 revenue increased by 78% to 66.8 million pounds from 37.6 million pounds, last year. Gross income increased by 72% to 67.9 million pounds.



John Dawson, CEO of Oxford Biomedica, said: 'Oxford Biomedica is at the centre of a burgeoning industry in which life-changing, curative treatment has become a therapeutic reality. In the past year, alongside landmark regulatory approvals and launches in the sector, we have seen our strategy delivering with significant revenue-generating deals for both our platform and our products, and we continue to scale our capacity to meet the expected demand from future growth. We are confident that our focus on platform development, pipeline enhancement, technology innovation and operational delivery puts us on the right trajectory to capitalise on our market leading position.'



