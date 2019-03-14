Avillion Appoints Dr David Chiswell OBE as Board Member

LONDON, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avillion LLP, a drug development company focused on the co-development and financing of pharmaceutical candidates from proof-of-concept through to regulatory approval, today announces the appointment of Dr David Chiswell OBE as a Non-Executive Director of Bond 2 Development 2 GP, the General Partner of Bond Avillion 2, the Avillion entity that enters into the co-development agreements with pharma partners.

Avillion LLP's CEO, Dr Allison Jeynes commented: "We are delighted with David's appointment. The wealth of experience and broad knowledge he brings will help to ensure Avillion maintains its edge in the industry and will be invaluable as Avillion continues to build its portfolio of pharma partnerships and to grow globally."

Dr David Chiswell added: "Avillion/Bond is utilising an innovative development and finance model for later-stage drug development and I am delighted to join the board and help bring more drugs to patients."

Dr Chiswell has over 30 years' experience in the biotechnology industry having co-founded Cambridge Antibody Technology (CAT) in 1990, serving as CEO from 1996 to 2002. CAT listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 1997 and Nasdaq in June 2001 and was subsequently sold to AstraZeneca where it forms an important part of their biopharmaceutical franchise. Since leaving CAT in 2002, Dr Chiswell has focused on the development of early stage biotechnology companies, having previously served as a director of Arakis, non-executive chairman of Sosei, Arrow Therapeutics, Daniolabs, Nabriva Therapeutics and Kymab Ltd. Dr Chiswell was CEO of Nabriva Therapeutics from 2009 to 2012 and Kymab Ltd 2015 to 2018. He currently serves as chairman of Albireo Pharma (Nasdaq: ALBO). He is a past chairman of the UK BioIndustry Association (BIA) and in 2006 he was awarded the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Her Majesty the Queen for services to the biotechnology industry.

Dr Chiswell will join Kurt Wheeler (Blackstone), Jim Reddoch (Royalty Pharma), Genghis Lloyd-Harris (Abingworth) and Ted Love (Independent) as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Directors of Bond 2 Development 2 GP Limited. Avillion LLP provides R&D services to Bond Avillion 2.

About Avillion

Avillion offers an innovative model for clinical development enabling more medicines to be brought to market with a focus on post proof-of-concept through to registration. Taking on the full clinical and regulatory risk, Avillion focuses on the speed of execution and quality of deal sizes ranging from $50M - $600M. With an agnostic approach to therapy area, Avillion prides itself in adding value around operational expertise while being backed by established long-term investors.

Avillion was founded in 2012 and is backed by Abingworth and Blackstone Life Sciences (previously Clarus Ventures). http://www.avillionllp.com