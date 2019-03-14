Elena Baturina's Business Center 'Moscow' Named Among the Best in Kazakhstan

LONDON, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Moscow' Business Center in Astana, Kazakhstan, constructed by the company of international entrepreneur Elena Baturina, has won an Asia Pacific Property Award in the 'Office Development' category for the region of Kazakhstan.

The Awards Ceremony of this prestigious international real estate competition will be held in Bangkok on May, 14-15. The Property Awards celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry. The entries are judged by an independent panel of over 80 industry experts with their judging focused on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability.

"It is a great honour for us to enter the family of the prestigious Asia Pacific Property Awards. We see our mission in promoting the formation and development of comfortable environment for the national and international business community, and it has found its embodiment in the creation of a contemporary, comfortable and safe business space. We are happy, that our efforts have been recognised at such a high international level," says Sergey Kozin, Head of the 'Moscow Business Center' project.

'Moscow' is a multifunctional complex with A-class offices, conference halls, shopping area, restaurants and sports clubs. A 25-floor facility resembling a huge ocean liner perfectly complements the architectural style of the capital. The landmark project was constructed as part of the international agreement between Kazakhstan and Russia 'On Cooperation in Trade, Economics, Science and Culture', therefore combines architectural innovations and traditions of Europe and Asia.

The facility was built by Elena Baturina's structures in 2010. It promptly became the most significant and recognizable business center in the capital, a popular leisure destination, and a tourist attraction. Last year, the image of the business centre was placed on Kazakhstan's national currency, i.e. the new banknotes of 500 Tenge.

Apart from Kazakhstan, Elena Baturina's commercial and residential property interests are also present in the EU, the US, and Russia. Her other commercial interests encompass hotels in Ireland, the Czech Republic and Russia, renewable energy business in Italy, Greece and Cyprus, and an engineering company in Germany specialising in the architectural membranes used on Wimbledon's Centre Court retractable roof amongst other high-profile venues.