Finnish Woman Wins Booking.com 2019 Technology Playmaker Awards

HELSINKI, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital e-commerce and technology leader Booking.com , has announced the winners of the 2019 Technology Playmaker Awards. Now in its second year, the awards recognize women across the global technology scene who are creating innovative products and experiences, positively impacting communities and inspiring future generations. At a gala ceremony held in London last night, eight prizes were awarded, including seven individual category awards, one employer award, and the overall 2019 Technology Playmaker of the Year.

Winners include a Mexican entrepreneur who has created a detection system to locate survivors following an earthquake; the founder of an NGO aiming to lift Nigerian girls and women out of poverty through technology education; and the creator of a device that allows women to test for cervical cancer at home. Each winner received a €5,000 prize, and the Technology Playmaker of the Year received an additional €10,000.

Linda Liukas, Finland-based founder of Rails Girls, was named the 2019 Booking.com Technology Playmaker of the Year. This award is given to the individual category winner who judges felt has made the most impactful contribution to innovation in technology and driven social change at a global level. In addition to founding Rails Girls, a global movement that teaches young women to program, Linda is the author and illustrator of Hello Ruby, a children's picture book series translated into 25 languages about computer science.

To read the full release and more information about the winners, please visit: https://globalnews.booking.com/visionary-women-in-technology-across-the-globe-recognized-by-bookingcom-at-2019-technology-playmaker-awards/

About Booking.com

Established in 1996 in Amsterdam, Booking.com B.V. has grown from a small Dutch start-up to one of the largest travel e-commerce companies in the world. Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com now employs 18,000+ employees in 200+ offices in 70 countries worldwide. With a mission to empower people to experience the world, Booking.com invests in digital technology that helps take the friction out of travel and connects travelers with the world's largest selection of incredible places to stay. The Booking.com website and mobile apps are available in 43 languages, offer 28 million total reported listings and cover more than 147,000 destinations in 229 countries and territories.