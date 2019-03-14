Atos International: Atos' Advanced Access Control System reinforces security at Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 with facial recognition ID process

Paris,Tokyo, March 14 2019 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, has developed the Advanced Access Control System (AACS) for the most innovative Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in history.

As the Worldwide IT Partner of the International Olympic Committee's solutions and equipment and NEC's facial recognition system as Atos key partners in this project.

To ensure that the entry of around 300,000 people involved in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 runs smoothly, Atos will reinforce security systems at the event using NEC's facial recognition, a highly secure ID process with reduced admission time compared to the accreditation structure organized at previous editions. This is the first time in Olympic history that a facial recognition system will be used for athletes, volunteers and staff.

Provided by printing services suppliers to the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, Atos is looking to use IC chips for the first time, with security access systems at over 350 entry points within 43 official competition and non-competition venues, including the International Broadcast Centre (IBC), the Main Press Centre (MPC) and the Olympic Village. The IC chips will be integrated into accreditation cards for all athletes, federations and the entire Olympic family.

Technically, the image of each visitor's face undergoes a photo validation to extract facial feature which will then be confirmed by NEC's original biometric authentication. The official pass will not only provide access to the Olympic venues but will also act as a visa waiver for entry into the country, reinforcing overall security for the first time through Atos' Advanced Access Control System.

"We are proud to fulfill our role as Worldwide IT Partner of the International Olympic Committee by supporting Tokyo 2020 in providing a safe environment for all participants. By collaborating with other tech partners, we will be able to organize a historic facial recognition accreditation entry system which will significantly reduce fraud, error and waiting time at entry point. We are thrilled to provide this innovative solution to contribute to ensuring a secure setting for the Games, full of passion and excitement" stated Patrick Adiba, Atos Executive Vice President and CEO of Olympic Games and Major Events.

Last year, Atos already completed a world-first by delivering all key IT systems of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 over the Cloud .

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will be Atos' tenth consecutive Olympic Games as the Worldwide IT Partner of the IOC. Atos has provided IT solutions to the Olympic Games since 1992.

