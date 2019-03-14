CORRECTION: WCP Solutions' Redding Office is Still Open and Ready for Business

WCP SolutionsA Recent Press Release Erroneously Said the Redding, California Office had Relocated to Sacramento

WCP Solutions, a local provider of wholesale paper products and industrial solutions, are issuing an urgent correction to a recent press release that said their Redding, California location had been relocated to Sacramento.

While WCP Solutions did recently expand their services with the opening of a new location in Sacramento, the Redding office is open and the team is ready to work with their local customers.

To learn more about the Redding location and/or to reach one of the members of WCP's team, please visit https://www.wcpsolutions.com/location/redding/.













As a company spokesperson noted, the team from WCP Solutions is excited about their new Sacramento location. When they opened the new office in Sacramento, the team was able to start servicing local clients who had previously worked with the Redding location.

'We are delighted to work with many of our existing customers in our new Sacramento location, and we can definitely take on plenty of additional business,' the spokesperson noted, adding that the team in the Redding location is also happy to work with new customers.

From companies who are looking for top quality and affordable packaging and cleaning supplies and food service items to janitorial supplies, wipers and dispensers, shipping supplies and much more, the teams at the new Sacramento location, the existing Redding location and all of the other WCP Solutions offices can definitely assist.

The fact that WCP Solutions is doing so well and expanding will not surprise the many happy customers who have worked with them over the years. Since the company first opened back in 1930-as West Coast Paper Company-they have earned a well-deserved reputation for offering a variety of high quality wholesale products, along with providing outstanding customer service.

To learn more about the Sacramento location and/or to reach one of the members of WCP's team, please visit https://www.wcpsolutions.com/location/sacramento/.

'Our new warehouse is conveniently located at 600 Sequoia Pacific Boulevard, where our services will be most effective to your needs. Please come by and see our new facility and meet our team.' Customers who are in and around Redding can also stop by the office at 4041 Eastside Road in Redding and visit the team.

About WCP Solutions:

WCP Solutions is a local wholesale provider of fine paper, envelopes, packaging supplies, janitorial and facility supplies, food service supplies, and equipment integration solutions. They are dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and strive to maintain the highest level of integrity with their suppliers, customers, and employees. WCP Solutions has been family owned since 1930. For more information, please visit https://www.wcpsolutions.com/.

WCP Solutions, Sacramento location

600 Sequoia Pacific Blvd.

Sacramento, CA 95811

WCP Solutions, Redding location

4041 Eastside Road

Redding, CA 96001

Contact:

Customer Service

info.sacramento@wcpsolutions.com

916-447-1000

SOURCE: WCP Solutions