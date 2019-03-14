Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Byggðastofnun -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no: 450679-0389 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI 2138006X9XIZRBBFY983 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) BYG 19 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000030930 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code D-B-F-U-F-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer BYGGDASTOFNUN/1.961 BD 20330915 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills: Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount 2.450.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Total amount previously issued 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Amount issued at this time 2.450.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Denomination in CSD 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Annuity -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date January 31, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 First ordinary installment date March 15, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Total number of installments 30 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Installment frequency 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Maturity date September 15, 2033 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Interest rate 1.961% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count convention 30E/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date January 31, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 First ordinary coupon date March 15, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 Coupon frequency 30 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Total number of coupon payments 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 38 Indexed Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 39 Name of index Consumer Price Index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Daily index or monthly index Daily Index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42 Base index value 463.7867% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Index base date January 31, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 44 Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 45 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 47 Credit rating (rating agency, date) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 50 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Date of Application for Admission to Trading February 8, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to February 8, 2019 Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Date of admission to trading February 12, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Order book ID 168596 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 Instrument subtype Agencies of government -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 56 Market OMX ICE CP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 List population name OMX ICE Loan Institution Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 60 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 61 Bond type OEPB - Other Public Bond --------------------------------------------------------------------------------