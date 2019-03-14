Sveriges Riksbank: Result of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK bonds

|Auction date
|2019-03-14
|Loan
|1057
|Coupon
|1.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0004869071
|Maturity
|2023-11-13
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,650
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|750
|Number of bids
|5
|Number of accepted bids
|4
|Average yield
|-0.159 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|-0.159 %
|Highest yield
|-0.159 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|51.72
|Auction date
|2019-03-14
|Loan
|1060
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009496367
|Maturity
|2028-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|2,550
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|750
|Number of bids
|11
|Number of accepted bids
|4
|Average yield
|0.285 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.282 %
|Highest yield
|0.291 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|70.00
© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)