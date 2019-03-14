Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

CF&B Communication / Key word(s): Investment CF&B Communication: Press Release Paris 'SmallCap Event' 2019 14-March-2019 / 10:00 CET/CEST Paris - On April 16th and 17th, 2019, CF&B Communication is organizing the 14th edition of the 'SmallCap Event', where selected small capitalization companies travelling to European financial capitals will make a stop in Paris to meet the attending French and European institutional investors. For two days, the business managers of listed companies (from Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden and Swiss) will present fund managers with their activity and perspectives in one-to-one meetings pre-organized by CF&B Communication. 85 listed companies, as well as about 200 institutional investors are expected to attend this event. INVEST SECURITIES and KT&PARTNERS are the main Partners in this edition. Registration is free for investors: www.midcapevents.com [1] For further information and queries, please contact Caroline BADER - c.bader@cfbcom.fr Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 786559 14-March-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=231e25272f3d54f3fc7a4418cad68372&application_id=786559&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

March 14, 2019