Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the US$39,623 Million Electric Buses / Coaches Market

Electric Bus / Coaches Market Report 2019-2029
Forecasts and Analysis by Technology (Full Battery Electric Buses (BEB), Hybrid Electric Buses (HEB) and Fuel Cell Electric Buses (FCEB) and Geography (America, Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA) PLUS Profiles of Leading Companies with Recent Contracts and Partnerships in Electric Buses / Coaches Market
LONDON, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global Electric Bus / Coaches market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of US$ 39,623mn in 2019.
Report Scope
• Global Electric Bus / Coaches market forecasts from 2019-2029
• Regional Electric Bus / Coaches market forecasts from 2019-2029 covering Asia Pacific, America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa
• Country Electric Bus / Coaches forecasts from 2019-2029 covering China, the US, the UK, Germany, India, Canada, South Africa, and Brazil
• Electric Bus / Coaches submarket forecasts from 2019-2029
• Full Battery Electric Buses (BEB) Forecast 2019-2029
• Hybrid Electric Buses (HEB Forecast 2019-2029
• Fuel Cell Electric Buses (FCEB) Forecast 2019-2029
• Analysis of the key factors driving growth in the global, regional and country level Electric Bus / Coaches markets from 2019-2029
• Forecast data for Electric Bus / Coaches during the 2019-2029 period; technology type is provided at a global level, regional level, and leading country level
• Detailed tables containing 130 contracts / projects and programmes in the Electric Bus / Coaches by country
• Profiles of the leading Electric Bus / Coaches in 2019 at a global level and for leading countries
ADL
AESC
Anhui Ankai Automobile Company
Arts Energy
Ashok Leyland
BAE
BMZ
Bollore Group
Bozankaya
Bustech
Carrosserie Hess
Coach Concepts
Coach Design
Coachwork Centra
DCGT
Denning Manufacturing
DesignLine Bus Pacific
Deutche Accumotive GmbH
Ebusco
E-Traction
Evopro
Express Coach Builders
GAZ OAO
Gillig Corporation
Heinzmann Gmbh
Heuliez Bus
Hino Motors
Hoppecke
Hybricon Bus System
Irisbus Iveco
Irizar
Isuzu Motors
Kiwi Bus Builders
Leclanche
LG Chem
Li-Tec
Magna Steyr
MAN Truck & Bus
Marcopolo
Optare
P&D Coachworks
Panasonic
Robert Bosch
Rockwood Lithium Gmbh
Saft
Samsung
Scania AB
Siemens AG
Tata Motors
TOST
Valence
Van Hool
Voith Turbo
Volgren
Vossoloh Kiepe
Xiamen Golden Dragon Bus Co
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Ziehl-Abegg
Other Organisations Mentioned in This Report
UITP Union Internationale des Transports Publics
NAPT National Association for Pupil Transportation
CBA Califronia Bus Association
EESI Environmental and Energy Study Institute
EDTA Electric Drive Transportation Association
CTA California Transit Association
ACEA European Automobile Manufacturers Association
OICA International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com