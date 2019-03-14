Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the US$39,623 Million Electric Buses / Coaches Market

Electric Bus / Coaches Market Report 2019-2029

Forecasts and Analysis by Technology (Full Battery Electric Buses (BEB), Hybrid Electric Buses (HEB) and Fuel Cell Electric Buses (FCEB) and Geography (America, Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA) PLUS Profiles of Leading Companies with Recent Contracts and Partnerships in Electric Buses / Coaches Market

LONDON, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global Electric Bus / Coaches market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of US$ 39,623mn in 2019.

Report Scope

• Global Electric Bus / Coaches market forecasts from 2019-2029

• Regional Electric Bus / Coaches market forecasts from 2019-2029 covering Asia Pacific, America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa

• Country Electric Bus / Coaches forecasts from 2019-2029 covering China, the US, the UK, Germany, India, Canada, South Africa, and Brazil

• Electric Bus / Coaches submarket forecasts from 2019-2029

• Full Battery Electric Buses (BEB) Forecast 2019-2029

• Hybrid Electric Buses (HEB Forecast 2019-2029

• Fuel Cell Electric Buses (FCEB) Forecast 2019-2029

• Analysis of the key factors driving growth in the global, regional and country level Electric Bus / Coaches markets from 2019-2029

• Forecast data for Electric Bus / Coaches during the 2019-2029 period; technology type is provided at a global level, regional level, and leading country level

• Detailed tables containing 130 contracts / projects and programmes in the Electric Bus / Coaches by country

• Profiles of the leading Electric Bus / Coaches in 2019 at a global level and for leading countries

Who should read this report?

• Anyone within the Electric Bus / Coaches value chain.

• Business development managers

• Automotive OEM's

• Bus and Coach Manufacturers

• Electric Vehicle Specialists

• Battery manufacturers

• Component Suppliers

• Charging Infrastructure Providers

• Bus / Coach Operating Companies

• Public Transport Bodies

• Marketing Managers

• Technologists

• Suppliers

• Investors

• Banks

• Government agencies

• Contractors

ADL

AESC

Anhui Ankai Automobile Company

Arts Energy

Ashok Leyland

BAE

BMZ

Bollore Group

Bozankaya

Bustech

Carrosserie Hess

Coach Concepts

Coach Design

Coachwork Centra

DCGT

Denning Manufacturing

DesignLine Bus Pacific

Deutche Accumotive GmbH

Ebusco

E-Traction

Evopro

Express Coach Builders

GAZ OAO

Gillig Corporation

Heinzmann Gmbh

Heuliez Bus

Hino Motors

Hoppecke

Hybricon Bus System

Irisbus Iveco

Irizar

Isuzu Motors

Kiwi Bus Builders

Leclanche

LG Chem

Li-Tec

Magna Steyr

MAN Truck & Bus

Marcopolo

Optare

P&D Coachworks

Panasonic

Robert Bosch

Rockwood Lithium Gmbh

Saft

Samsung

Scania AB

Siemens AG

Tata Motors

TOST

Valence

Van Hool

Voith Turbo

Volgren

Vossoloh Kiepe

Xiamen Golden Dragon Bus Co

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Ziehl-Abegg



Other Organisations Mentioned in This Report

UITP Union Internationale des Transports Publics

NAPT National Association for Pupil Transportation

CBA Califronia Bus Association

EESI Environmental and Energy Study Institute

EDTA Electric Drive Transportation Association

CTA California Transit Association

ACEA European Automobile Manufacturers Association

OICA International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers

