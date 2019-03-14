Golden Developing Solutions, Inc Provides Shareholder Update

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2019 / Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: DVLP) ("DVLP" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the Cannabis, Hemp, and CBD marketplace, is pleased to provide shareholders with an update of current operations. With our latest acquisition of CBDinfusionz.com, we have created what we believe to be the largest product selection in the CBD industry. We encourage all to visit and take a look at our product line. To give an idea of the size of our operations, we are now over 30 team members in 5 states and 4 commercial locations. Combined sales for the company when we include the transaction reached a record for both companies in February totaling more than $500,000. Both DVLP and CBDinfusionz.com have doubled sales every 4-6 months. Our current market cap is approximately $13.6mil. We believe this presents tremendous value for shareholders as our growth shows no signs of slowing down. Several new machinery lines are coming online this year including our new CBD processing facilities and the full scale launch of wherescbd.com. We look forward to a profound and impactful year to our shareholders, community, and clients. Thank You.

About Golden Developing Solutions, Inc.

Golden Developing Solutions (DVLP) is developing an online retail business for cannabidiol (CBD), hemp oil and health/wellness-related products. The Company is also developing a high-capacity, high-quality CBD extraction and production facility. In addition, through the website of its joint venture partner, Pura Vida Vitamins (www.PuraVidaVitamins.com), as well as through wholesale and distribution channels, the Company offers a broad range of high-quality, price-competitive products, including traditional vitamins, supplements, and CBD-based tinctures, vapes and soft gels, among other products. Merchandise also includes hemp and CBD-related products and additional products focusing on health and lifestyle.

Golden Developing Solutions is a development-stage company providing business services and/or products supporting the cannabis industry, in which company intends to make acquisitions in the near future. Currently, 29 states and the District of Columbia have passed laws permitting their citizens to use cannabis for medical and/or recreational purposes. Cannabis has shown encouraging signs as a treatment for various medical conditions and has become increasingly more acceptable to the public and society.

