Helios Technologies to Participate at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2019 Conference

NEW YORK , NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2019 / Helios Technologies (NASDAQ: SNHY), a global industrial technology leader that develops and manufactures solutions for both the hydraulics and electronics markets, announced that Tricia L. Fulton, Chief Financial Officer, will present and be available for investor meetings at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2019 Conference in New York City on Thursday, March 28, 2019.



The Helios presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:55 a.m. Eastern Time. A link to the live webcast of the presentation, along with presentation materials, will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company website at www.heliostechnologies.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.



About Helios Technologies



Helios Technologies is the business name for Sun Hydraulics Corporation, a publicly-listed company on the Nasdaq Global Stock Market (SNHY). Helios Technologies is a global industrial technology leader that develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions for diverse markets. The Company does business through its operating subsidiaries around the world, including Sun Hydraulics, LLC, Enovation Controls, LLC and Faster S.r.l. The Hydraulics segment serves diverse markets including material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles, energy and others through its Sun Hydraulics and Faster Group companies, providing high-performance screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds as well as quick-release hydraulic coupling solutions. The Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions through Enovation Controls for recreational and off-highway vehicles, as well as industrial stationary and mobile power equipment.



Helios Technologies and information about its associated companies is available online at www.heliostechnologies.com.



For more information, contact:



Karen L. Howard / Deborah K. Pawlowski

Kei Advisors LLC

(716) 843-3942 / (716) 843-3908

khoward@keiadvisors.com / dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com

_______________________________________



News Compliments of Accesswire



SOURCE: Helios Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538982/Helios-Technologies-to-Participate-at-the-Sidoti-Company-Spring-2019-Conference