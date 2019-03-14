University of Electro-Communications eBulletin: Optical Frequency Combs

TOKYO, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Electro-Communications (UEC) publishes the March 2019 issue of the UEC e-Bulletin that includes short video profiles of UEC researchers describing their activities on optical frequency combs, adaptive learning system using big data, and simulating the control of turbulent flow.

Research highlights from high impact publications are 'JST-ERATO Intelligent Optical Synthesizer (IOS) Project', Kaoru Minoshima; 'adaptive learning system using big data based machine learning', Maomi Ueno; and ' Drag reduction and relaminarization of wall-turbulence by traveling wave control', Hiroya Mamori.

The Topics section features research on 'Improved catalytic processes for the synthesis of phenol' by Yasuhiro Iwasawa.

News and Events are 'Delegation of NHTD visits UEC' and 'UEC signs Agreement of Double Degree Program with IPN'.

March 2019 issue of UEC eBulletin

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/research-highlights/

Research Highlights

JST-ERATO Intelligent Optical Synthesizer (IOS) Project

Optical technology has not been utilized to its full potential, although there is no doubt about its importance for applications in daily life and science and technology. By appropriate control of the unique properties of optical waves with high precision and wide dynamic range opens of the possibilities for innovative applications over a broad range of fields.

More

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/research-highlights/2019/jst-erato-intelligent-optical-synthesizer-ios-project.html

Reference

http://www.jst.go.jp/erato/minoshima/en/index_e.html

Adaptive learning system using big data based machine learning

Over the past few decades, many studies conducted in the field of learning science have reported that scaffolding plays an important role in human learning. To scaffold a learner efficiently, a teacher should predict how much support a learner must have to complete tasks and then decide the optimal degree of assistance to support the learner's development. Nevertheless, it is difficult to ascertain the optimal degree of assistance for learner development.

More -

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/research-highlights/2019/adaptive-learning-system-using-big-data-based-machine-learning.html

Reference -

Maomi Ueno and Yoshimitsu Miyazawa, IRT-Based Adaptive Hints to Scaffold Learning in Programming, IEEE Transactions on Learning Technologies, IEEE computer Society, 11, No.4, 415-428, (2018).

DOI: 10.1109/TLT.2017.2741960

Drag reduction and relaminarization of wall-turbulence by traveling wave control

Energy saving is important to reduce transportation costs of vehicles as well as their impact on the environment. In this context, because skin-friction drag increases significantly in turbulent flow, it is important to study flow control techniques for turbulent flow.

More -

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/research-highlights/2019/drag-reduction-and-relaminarization-of-wall-turbulence-by-traveling-wave-control.html

Reference -

Hiroya Mamori, Kaoru Iwamoto, and Akira Murata, Effect of the parameters of traveling waves created by blowing and suction on the relaminarization phenomena in fully developed turbulent channel flow, Physics of Fluids 26, 015101 (2014).

DOI: 10.1063/1.4851256

Video of the AL-1 is running to calculate the square root of 3: http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/videos/research-highlights/2019/mamori_fig1.mp4

Researcher Video Profiles

Kaoru Minoshima, Professor, Department of Engineering Science, Graduate School of Informatics and Engineering

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/researcher-video-profiles/2019/kaoru-minoshima.html

Maomi Ueno, Professor at the Graduate School of Informatics and Engineering

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/researcher-video-profiles/2019/maomi-ueno.html

Hiroya Mamori, Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical and Intelligent Systems Engineering

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/researcher-video-profiles/2019/hiroya-mamori.html

Topics

Improved catalytic processes for the synthesis of phenol

Yasuhiro Iwasawa, Innovation Research Center for Fuel Cells, The University of Electro-Communications, Chofu, Tokyo 182-8585, Japan, The University of Electro-Communications.

Researchers at the University of Electro-communications, Tokyo report a single-site catalytic platform with high selectivity for the single-step synthesis of phenol in a paper appeared in ACS catalysis.

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/topics/2019/improved-catalytic-processes-for-the-synthesis-of-phenol.html

News and Events

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/news/

Delegation of NHTD visits UEC

On January 11, 2019, Dr. Nguyen Van Kinh, the Director of National Hospital of Tropical Diseases (NHTD), and Dr. Nguyen Vu Trung, the Vice Director of NHTD, visited the University of Electro-Communications (UEC).

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/news/2019/delegation-of-nhtd-visits-uec.html

UEC signs Agreement of Double Degree Program with IPN

On 11 December, 2018, the University of Electro-Communications (UEC) signed an Agreement of Double Degree Program with the Instituto Politécnico Nacional (IPN), Mexico. The two institutes have been partner institutions since 1998 and engaging in active collaboration, especially student exchanges.

Graphical abstract from the paper: http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/news/2019/uec-signs-agreement-of-double-degree-program-with-ipn.html

About the University of Electro-Communications - http://www.uec.ac.jp/

The University of Electro-Communications (UEC) in Tokyo is a small, luminous university at the forefront of pure and applied sciences, engineering, and technology research. Its roots go back to the Technical Institute for Wireless Commutations, which was established in 1918 by the Wireless Association to train so-called wireless engineers in maritime communications in response to the Titanic disaster in 1912. In 1949, the UEC was established as a national university by the Japanese Ministry of Education and moved in 1957 from Meguro to its current Chofu campus Tokyo.

With approximately 4,000 students and 350 faculty members, UEC is regarded as a small university, but with expertise in wireless communications, laser science, robotics, informatics, and material science, to name just a few areas of research.

The UEC was selected for the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) Program for Promoting the Enhancement of Research Universities as a result of its strengths in three main areas: optics and photonics research, where we are number one for the number of joint publications with foreign researchers; wireless communications, which reflects our roots; and materials-based research, particularly on fuel cells.

Further information:

The University of Electro-Communications

1-5-1 Chofugaoka, Chofu, Tokyo 182-8585

E-mail: ru-info-ml@uec.ac.jp

Website: http://www.uec.ac.jp/

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/835664/fig_1.jpg

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/835661/fig_2.jpg

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/835662/fig_3.jpg

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/835663/fig_4.jpg