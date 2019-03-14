Pet Food Ingredient Market Worth $59.45 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 5.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The global pet food ingredient market size is expected to reach USD 59.45 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., rising at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Increasing pet ownership is one of the key trends escalating market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The global pet food ingredient market is likely to generate a demand of 24,600.6 kilotons by 2025

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest growing region in the pet food ingredient market

Asian countries such as India and China are expected to witness notable growth in the coming year

Read 126 page research report with TOC on "Pet Food Ingredients Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Ingredients (Amino Acid, Specialty Protein, Phosphates, Vitamins, Acidifiers, Antioxidants, Enzymes), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/pet-food-ingredient-market

Rendered protein meals such as fishmeal, poultry by-product meals, and meat and bone meal are universally used in companion animal's feed owing to protein-rich content along with a good balance of amino acids. Balancing essential and conditionally essential fatty acids is an important factor for the selection of specific fats in a diet regime.

The global sales of dog foods with probiotics exhibited a whopping 139.0% growth from 2017 to 2018. Superfood is witnessing strong growth in sales, including 2.0% sales growth for pet foods with blueberry, 8.0% for cranberry, and 13.0% for sweet potato. Increasing focus on nutrition of companion animals and rising consumer willingness to spend on pet care are anticipated to drive the market at a healthy growth rate over the coming years.

Rising number of hypermarkets along with pet specialty stores resulted in development of distribution channels, which is augmenting the global pet food ingredient market. Key manufacturers are involved in marketing and educational campaigns to increase consumer awareness regarding benefits of nutritious ingredients, which is likely to propel the market over the coming years.

Some of the major players in the market are Diana Pet Food; AFB International; Kemin Industries; Lallemand, Inc.; Vitablend USA; American Dehydrated Foods, Inc. (ADF); Alltech; Kalsec, Inc.; Ameri-Pac, Inc.; and BTSA.

Grand View Research has segmented the global pet food ingredient market on the basis of product and region:

Pet Food Ingredients Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Specialty Proteins



Beef Proteins





Egg Proteins





Blended Proteins





Hydrolyzed Proteins





Hydrolyzed Feather







Hydrolyzed Chicken







Hydrolyzed Collagen





Pork Protein





Pork Plasma







Pork Powder





Fish Protein





Salmon







Whitefish







Others





Poultry Protein





Chicken







Others





Ovine Proteins





Lamb







Others





Cervine Proteins





Other Animal Proteins





Plant Proteins





Algal Proteins



Amino Acids



Lysine





Methionine





Threonine





Cysteine





Others



Mold Inhibitors



Gut Health Ingredients



Beta-Glucan





Cereals







Mushroom







Yeasts







Seaweed





FOS & MOS





Probiotics







Prebiotics



Phosphates



Monocalcium





Dicalcium





Phospholipids





Others (Ortho phosphates, SAPP, TSPP, etc.)



Vitamins



Water-soluble





Fat-soluble



Acidifiers



Phosphoric Acid





Propionic Acid





Fumaric Acid





Formic Acid





Citric Acid





Acetic Acid





Lactic Acid





Others



Carotenoids



Astaxanthin





Beta-Carotene





Zeaxanthine





Lutein





Others



Enzymes



Phytases





Carbohydrases





Proteases





Others



Mycotoxin Detoxifiers



Binders





Modifiers



Flavors & Sweeteners



Palatants





Flavors





Natural







Poultry Flavors







Synthetic







2-methyl-3-furanthiol





Sweeteners



Antimicrobials & Antibiotics



Tetracycline





Penicillin





Others



Minerals



Calcium





Potassium





Magnesium





Zinc





Others



Antioxidants



Natural





Rosemary







Spearmint







Mixed tocopherols







Green tea extracts







Clove







Oregano







Thyme







Others





Synthetic





Bha







Bht







Ethoxyquin







Others (TBHQ, Propyl gallate, etc.)

Pet Food Ingredient Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Western Europe





Germany







U.K.







France





Eastern Europe





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





Thailand





Australia





South Korea





Taiwan



Central America



South America



Brazil





Argentina





Chile





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

&

Turkey





Morocco





Saudi Arabia





South Africa

