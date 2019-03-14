Peptide Therapeutics Market to Grow Rapidly Owing to Rising Demand for Efficient & Speedy Treatment of Cancer Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Peptide Therapeutics Market is predicted to reach USD 48.04 billion by 2025 owing to rise in demand for efficient & speedy treatment of cancer and other lifestyle-related disorders. Peptides are the naturally occurring biological molecules that are used in drugs to improve the patient's medical condition. They are highly safe and effective due to which they are widely accepted by physicians and patients for treating several ailments.

In the medical practice, they are ideal for diabetes, infectious diseases, several type of cancers, cardiovascular and other medical conditions. Peptides are highly modifiable and versatile in comparison to other drugs, which make them highly profitable to sponsors. Due to their feature of versatility, they are used in multiple medical conditions that leads to higher penetration of peptide therapeutics industry. Apart from therapeutics effects, the market is also gaining attraction due to comparatively easy marketing approval and familiarity.

Along with the growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and cancers, the increasing research & development activities and rich peptide therapeutics pipeline are predicted to support the growth of the market in near future. The patent expiration of various peptide drugs in future is expected to create ample opportunities for the market contributing to its growth at a significant rate.

Peptide therapeutics have application in CNS (Central Nervous System) disorders and respiratory disorders due to features like safe, efficiency and versatility. Advanced research & development facilities and new peptide developments by pharma companies are driving the demand for reasonably priced peptide therapeutics.

Browse 85 page research report with TOC on "Global Peptide Therapeutics Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/peptide-therapeutics-market

Nevertheless, the large scale production of peptide with increasing complexities of peptides is a major challenge for peptide therapeutics market. The development of multifunctional peptides and rise in number of collaboration for the progress of peptide conjugates are currently ruling the market.

Latest advances in peptide synthesis technology is projected to be the key driver for the growth of peptide therapeutics industry. From among the different methods of peptide synthesis, enzymatic and chemical synthesis are important. This technology has integrated structure-activity relationships (SARs) and analog generation to increase bioavailability, increase safety & efficacy of drugs, impart protease resistance, reduce adverse effects, and develop formulations.

The other driving factor of the market is the shift towards unexploited market. The market is witnessing several vendors focusing on developing economies due to presence of large population groups and clinical trial subjects. Factors like presence of lenient regulatory guidelines, skilled labor, limited market competition, and low manufacturing costs will encourage vendors to shift their manufacturing processes to the developing economies.

Peptide therapeutics market is categorized on the basis of application, technology, route of administration, molecule type, API peptide type, and geography. On the basis of application, the market is divided into Cancer, Metabolic, CVD, Respiratory, GIT, Anti-infective, Dermatology, CNS, Renal, etc. In terms of route of administration, the market is segmented as Parenteral, Oral, etc.

On the basis of type, peptide therapeutics industry is divided into Innovative and Generic. On the basis of technology, the market is classified into Liquid Phase, Solid Phase, and Hybrid Phase. Type of Molecule is classified into Vasopressin, Somatostatin, Calcitonin, Immunopeptide, Natriuretic, and others. On the basis of API Peptide Type, the market is divided into In-house, and CMO (contract manufacturing organization).

Geographically, peptide therapeutics market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Latin America are predicted to hold larger share of the market owing to the rising incidences of cancer and other life-style related disorders.

The key peptide therapeutics industry players comprise AstraZeneca plc, Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, CordenPharma International GmbH, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Ipsen S.A., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bachem Holding AG, PolyPeptide Group and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Browse reports of similar category available with Million Insights:

Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market

Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market

Hepatitis Therapeutics Market

Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market

Market Segment:

Peptide Therapeutics, Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Cancers



Metabolic



Cardiovascular Disorder



Respiratory



GIT



Antiinfection



Pain



Dermatology



CNS



Renal



Others

Peptide Therapeutics, Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Generic



Innovative

Peptide Therapeutics, Type of Manufacturers Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

In-house



Outsourced

Peptide Therapeutics, Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Parenteral Route



Oral Route



Pulmonary



Mucosal



Others

Peptide Therapeutics, Synthesis Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS)



Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS)



Hybrid Technology

Peptide Therapeutics, Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





UK



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Latin America



Mexico





Brazil



MEA



South Africa

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Blog: https://millioninsights.blogspot.com/