

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a letter sent to GameStop Corp. (GME) Board, Hestia Capital Partners and Permit Capital Enterprise Fund, who collectively own, together with their affiliates, approximately 1.3% of the outstanding common stock of GameStop, called on the Board to engage with them to address the company's ongoing value destruction by bringing in new and independent Board members and tendering for up to $700 million of the company's common stock.



'Permit Enterprise and Hestia have formed a group due to our shared concern that immediate and meaningful change must be made to the GameStop Corp. Board of Directors to preserve and maximize value for all stockholders. If the Board continues to refuse to engage with us by the March 28 nominating deadline, we intend to nominate several highly qualified candidates to the Board,' Hestia Capital and Permit Capital, noted.



