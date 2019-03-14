Edwards leverages 100 years of technology innovation by setting new standards for harsh process capability, reliability and lower cost-of-ownership.

Edwards announces the new iXH Mk2 Series a high efficiency, low-power, ultra harsh duty dry pump that meets today's semiconductor process requirements and addresses tomorrow's emerging application challenges in the semiconductor, display, LED and solar PV manufacturing processes. Edwards will showcase the new iXH Mk2 solution at SEMICON China, taking place March 20-22, SNIEC, Shanghai (booth 1309 FPD CHINA).

"The new iXH Mk2 dry pump provides an even longer service life than previous generations for the harshest of processes. It can also provide significant improvements in power efficiency," said Al Brightman, Sr. Product Manager, Edwards. "Leveraging 100 years of technology innovation, we have 'reset the bar' for harsh process capability, reliability and low cost-of-ownership. The iXH reduces the environmental impact of some of the harshest processes used in semiconductor manufacturing."

Stop by the booth to learn how the iXH Mk2 solves emerging process challenges in high-k, low-k, SACVD, LPCVD, ALD, TCO, GaN and EPI. Further information about Edwards can be found at www.edwardsvacuum.com.

About Edwards

Edwards is celebrating its 100-year birthday in 2019. The founder, FD Edwards, began by importing vacuum equipment from a small office in South London; 100 years later Edwards has over 6,000 employees worldwide engaged in the design, manufacture and support of high technology vacuum and exhaust management equipment.

Edwards' innovations are integral to manufacturing processes for semiconductors, flat panel displays, LEDs and solar cells. They are also used within an increasingly diverse range of industrial processes including power, glass and other coating applications; steel and other metallurgy; pharmaceutical and chemical; and for scientific instruments in a wide range of R&D applications. Edwards has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Europe, Asia and North America.

