Orchestrade Solution for Trading, Risk Management and Operations Selected by ENGIE

Global energy leader leverages innovative cross-asset platform for managing financial and energy business

PARIS, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchestrade Financial Systems, a leading provider of cross-asset trading, risk management and operations technology, announced today that ENGIE Global Markets has implemented the Orchestrade solution for managing its front-end deal management system on financial and commodities business, including physical gas, power and derivatives. ENGIE Global Markets is the trading platform of the ENGIE Group, with a regulated Investment Services Provider status. It serves all ENGIE activities around the world and provides market solutions to a wide range of players operating from up- to downstream of the energy value chain.

Orchestrade provides trade capture, real-time P&L, risk management (desktop and enterprise), and straight through processing on a single consistent platform with all required market connectivity out of the box. The solution is used across sales, trading, risk, operations and reporting.

ENGIE selected Orchestrade based on its robust cross asset functionality, innovative technical design and the company's proven track record of taking clients into production on time and on budget.

"With Orchestrade, we are embracing a disruptive technology that can keep pace with our innovative approach to delivering value to customers. Today, we are able to rapidly launch new products including the most complex energy derivatives and improve our end-to-end processing and risk management," states Philippe Vedrenne, ENGIE Global Markets' CEO.

ENGIE is the first major energy player to adopt Orchestrade's flexible platform, now in production at their Paris, Singapore and Brussels sites. "We are delighted to have a partner such as ENGIE who has the insight and know-how to apply the Orchestrade system's flexible design to address new business challenges, and in the process, enrich and validate our platform for the energy markets," says Hakim Erhili, founder and CEO of Orchestrade.

ABOUT ORCHESTRADE

Orchestrade enables banks, asset managers, hedge funds and energy firms to trade, manage risks and automate their entire operations from trade entry to settlement. Its award-winning cross asset platform is used by leading financial institutions in North America, Europe and Asia to manage some of the world's most sophisticated trading and risk practices. For more information, visit: www.orchestrade.com.

ABOUT ENGIE

We are a global energy and services group, focused on three core activities: low-carbon power generation, mainly based on natural gas and renewable energy, global networks and client solutions. Driven by our ambition to contribute to a harmonious progress, we take up major global challenges such as the fight against global warming, access to energy to all, or mobility, and offer our residential customers, businesses and communities energy production solutions and services that reconcile individual and collective interests. Our integrated - low-carbon, high-performing and sustainable - offers are based on digital technologies. Beyond energy, they facilitate the development of new uses and promote new ways of living and working. Our ambition is conveyed by each of our 160,000 employees in 70 countries. Together with our customers and partners, they form a community of imaginative builders who invent and build today solutions for tomorrow.

2018 turnover: 60.6 billion Euros. Listed in Paris and Brussels (ENGI), the Group is represented in the main financial (CAC 40, BEL 20, Euro STOXX 50, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Europe, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, Euro STOXX Utilities, STOXX Europe 600 Utilities) and extra-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe and Euronext Vigeo Eiris - World 120, Eurozone 120, Europe 120, France 20, CAC 40 Governance).

To learn more: www.engie.com

ABOUT ENGIE GLOBAL MARKETS

ENGIE Global Market is the energy trading platform of the ENGIE Group, a global energy player and an expert operator in the three business of electricity, natural gas and energy services. We combine long-term industry experience and financial market know-how.

ENGIE Global Markets, a company with a regulated Investment Services Provider status, serves all ENGIE activities around the world and provides market solutions to a wide range of players operating from up- to downstream of the energy value chain. With a staff of 405 and four trading platforms in Paris, Brussels, Rome and Singapore, we have an extended geographical coverage in Europe and Asia-Pacific and business activities in 40 countries worldwide.