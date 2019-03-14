With the passage of the Energy Transition Act in both houses of New Mexico's legislature, the state is poised to join California and Hawaii in setting a mandate to fully decarbonize its electricity system by 2045.From pv magazine USA. If any further evidence were needed that the headline grabbing Green New Deal policy package - targeting full decarbonization of U.S. electricity - will be accomplished at state before federal level, New Mexico has supplied it. On Tuesday, the New Mexico House passed SB 489 (bill text) mandating the state move to 100% zero carbon electricity by 2045, the same target ...

