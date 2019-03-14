Radient Technologies Inc. Announces Commencement of Production of Cannabis Extracts at Commercial Scale

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --("Radient" or the "Company") () is pleased to announce that it has begun production of cannabis extracts at commercial scale utilizing its patented, proprietary MAP extraction technology platform.

On February 4, 2019 Radient announced it had received its Standard Processing license from Health Canada, allowing the Company to legally process cannabis materials at its Edmonton, Canada-based manufacturing facility for the purpose of sale to other federal cannabis license holders. The Company will continue to update shareholders on the progress of its extraction operations as production continues.

Denis Taschuk, President and CEO of Radient commented: "We are very pleased to have begun processing cannabis biomass for the extraction of cannabinoids including CBD and THC using our patented, industrial-scale MAP extraction technology. This is the beginning of an exciting time for the Company and we look forward to updating our shareholders as Radient continues to hit additional milestones in the coming months."

About Radient

Radient Technologies provides industrial-scale manufacturing solutions for premium natural ingredients and products. Utilizing its patented MAP extraction technology, Radient delivers superior customer outcomes in terms of ingredient purity, yield, and cost, serving global market leaders in industries such as foods & beverages, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care. Since 2016, Radient has expanded its offerings to enter the cannabinoids market, using its MAP platform to provide premium ingredients that contain a full range of cannabinoid and terpene profiles. Please visit www.radientinc.com for more information.

