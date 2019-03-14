Moleculin Biotech, Inc.: Moleculin Announces First Patients Treated in European Annamycin Clinical Trial

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2019 / Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (NASDAQ: MBRX) ("Moleculin" or the "Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting highly resistant tumors, today announced the first patients have been treated in the Company's second clinical trial to study Annamycin for the treatment of relapsed and refractory adults with acute myeloid leukemia. The Company further reported that the initial treatment of the first patient appeared to be well tolerated.

'We are encouraged to see such ready access to qualified patients in Poland,' commented Walter Klemp, Moleculin's Chairman and CEO.' We consider it a positive indication to have completed the treatment of the first European patient so soon after beginning recruitment. In addition, we have already begun treatment of the second patient. We also believe that the higher starting dosage in the European trial as compared to the US trial may be contributing to a faster rate of recruitment.'

About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of a broad portfolio of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors. The Company's clinical stage drugs are: Annamycin, a Next Generation Anthracycline, designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms with little to no cardiotoxicity being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, more commonly referred to as AML, WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator capable of inhibiting p-STAT3 and other oncogenic transcription factors while also stimulating a natural immune response, targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer and AML, and WP1220, an analog to WP1066, for the topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Moleculin Biotech is also engaged in preclinical development of additional drug candidates, including additional Immune/Transcription Modulators, as well as compounds capable of Metabolism/Glycosylation Inhibition.

For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.moleculin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the ability of Moleculin to successfully recruit sufficient patients to complete this clinical trial and the ability of Annamycin to show safety and efficacy in patients. Although Moleculin Biotech believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Moleculin Biotech has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts

Joe Dorame, Robert Blum or Joe Diaz

Lytham Partners, LLC

602-889-9700

mbrx@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538985/Moleculin-Announces-First-Patients-Treated-in-European-Annamycin-Clinical-Trial