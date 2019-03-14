Blume Global Joins Google Cloud Technology Partner Program

Collaboration Enables Blume Global to Scale Quickly and Provide End-to-End Visibility to Customers Industry Wide

PLEASANTON, California, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Global , a leader in global logistics and digital supply chain solutions, today announced that it has joined the Google Cloud partner program as a technology partner. Blume joined the program to create a near real-time cloud-based platform that can provide end-to-end visibility of shipments and predictive estimated time of arrivals (ETAs) across multiple legs to subscribers and service providers in their network.

The Google Cloud partner program will help Blume Global leverage Google Cloud's advanced capabilities to provide better artificial intelligence (AI), algorithms and machine learning (ML) to help its customers address their supply chain challenges faster. Google Cloud's open platform and Blume Global's proprietary data and industry expertise create a powerful combination. The most common benefits received include:

Global scalability with enhanced security for more effective supply chain network execution

Predictive and proactive management of all supply chain events

Enabling moving from fixed lead times to dynamic lead times

"Digital supply chain capabilities are evolving quickly and partnerships like this play a critical role in connecting those capabilities and enabling next level integration. A strong ecosystem of partners is crucial to the success of a modern supply chain," said Simon Ellis, program vice president, global Supply Chain Strategies at IDC.

Blume Global is using advanced technologies such as data management, blockchain, AI/ML, cognitive interfaces and visualization to help customers successfully execute across their supply chain network. As part of the Google Cloud Technology partner program, Blume Global will use Google Cloud's open platform to build on their products to develop innovative solutions, creating new opportunities for Blume's customers in the cloud.

"We're delighted that Blume Global will bring its leading digital supply chain capabilities to Google Cloud" said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud. "Retail customers want to modernize quickly, and our partnership with Blume will be an asset to them, letting them leverage Blume's expertise in supply chain alongside the scalability, flexibility and leading AI and ML capabilities of Google Cloud."

"By joining Google's Cloud Technology partner program, we are able to focus more on developing our proprietary technology to create advantages in the supply chain," said Pervinder Johar, CEO, Blume Global. "We chose Google Cloud because they are an open, neutral cloud platform that allows us to scale quickly and take advantage of their expertise in technologies like AI and ML."

Blume Global provides a unique digital supply chain solution designed to solve the critical technology and business challenges of chief supply chain officers. The company's solutions build on decades of network and data-driven connections to create real-time visibility, as well as the logistics execution to help customers in retail, manufacturing, CPG, hi-tech and network partners-including carriers and service providers-translate visibility into real value for customers.

About Blume Global

From the world's largest global retailers, manufacturers and consumer products companies to the smallest local drayage trucking companies, success depends on end-to-end visibility and orchestration of global supply chain networks across every move, every mode and every mile. With its AI-enabled, data-driven digital platform and solutions for real-time visibility, logistics execution, asset management, optimization and financial settlement, Blume Global leverages 25 years of data insights, its globally connected network, and advanced technologies to help enterprises be more agile and responsive, improve service delivery and reduce costs. Learn more at blumeglobal.com .

