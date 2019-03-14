Southern California-based ioXt leads IoT security movement that's going strong

ioXt, the rapidly growing IoT security alliance, has taken off since its inaugural meeting in Southern California last fall. The alliance, known formally as the "Internet of Secure Things" and branded as ioXt, had an amazing turnout at its summit meetings at CES 2019 in Las Vegas and, more recently, a reception hosted at Mobile World Congress, where ioXt members convened exclusively in the FC Barcelona Stadium.

For years the Internet of Things (IoT) industry has recognized the importance of having stakeholders aligned with regards to global IoT product security measures. To that aim, ioXt is bringing together wireless carriers, leading consumer product manufacturers, standards groups, compliance labs and government organizations to create the ioXt Alliance. The group gathers monthly to align baseline security requirements, set the stage for testing and compatibility certification, and to work together building global standards for the IoT world.

IoXt CTO Brad Ree stated, "We just came off a wonderful meeting at MWC, and we're looking forward to seeing even more people next month in Washington, D.C. We want to thank everyone who's come on board with ioXt to help with this huge IoT security movement." To date, attendees at ioXt's monthly events have included representatives from Google, Amazon, Procter Gamble and many others.

With its focus on driving global security standards and products that are secure by design, "ioXt is doing great things," says Ree. "The need for IoT security standards is clear. Homes are increasingly becoming connected, bringing new applications, interactions and experiences to every aspect of life as consumers move throughout their days. With this connectivity comes legitimate questions and concerns about IoT device security and the vulnerability risks posed by poorly designed or extremely outdated connected products. We appreciate the companies who have joined forces to take industry-recognized security best practices to the IoT market. IoXt is the alliance for IoT security-and it's growing faster than anything like it in the world."

The next ioXt Alliance meeting will be held in April in Washington, D.C.

